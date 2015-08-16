Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres have dominated Colorado this season and look to wrap up a three-game sweep of the host Rockies on Sunday. San Diego pushed across three runs in the top of the ninth Saturday for a 7-5 victory to improve to 9-2 against Colorado.

The Padres have won four of their last five games and have scored 30 runs over their last four contests. San Diego second baseman Jedd Gyorko had a two-run double Saturday and has two homers and 10 RBIs over the past four games. The Rockies have lost six straight games - allowing 28 runs over the past three - and seven of their last eight while slipping to a season-worst 21 games below .500. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado is 5-for-8 in the series and had two RBIs Saturday to remained tied with Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt for the National League RBI lead at 86.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (7-10, 4.37 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (3-5, 4.43)

Kennedy is 3-1 over his last five starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in four of them. He defeated the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing when he gave up one run and two hits in five innings. Kennedy is 6-4 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 career starts against Colorado - including a victory on May 1 when gave up two runs and four hits in six innings - and has fared well against outfielder Carlos Gonzalez (4-for-32, 15 strikeouts).

Rusin received a no-decision in his lone career start against the Padres when he tossed 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 25, 2013. He is winless over his past nine starts - losing three times - while allowing two or fewer earned runs in six of the outings. Rusin lost to the New York Mets in his last turn despite giving up only one run and eight hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres LF Justin Upton had two hits Saturday to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

2. Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon is 4-for-8 in the series after going 3-for-30 over the previous eight games.

3. San Diego RF Matt Kemp hit a sacrifice fly Saturday for his eighth RBI over the past three contests.

PREDICTION: Padres 12, Rockies 7