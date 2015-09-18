Preview: Padres at Rockies

Matt Kemp is closing in on the first 100-RBI season by a San Diego outfielder in 17 years as the Padres open a three-game series on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. Kemp has driven in 97 runs while vying to be the first San Diego outfielder since Greg Vaughn (119 in 1998) to reach the century mark.

Kemp moved closer to the milestone with a three-run homer in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over Arizona and has six homers and 16 RBIs in September. The production hasn’t led to many victories as the Padres are just 5-11 this month. Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez is expected back in the starting lineup after being limited to pinch hitting - he struck out - in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez injured his right foot in the final inning of Tuesday’s 16-inning loss to the Dodgers - a contest in which he went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-14, 4.28 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (7-5, 4.59)

Kennedy has lost his last three decisions and is winless in his past four starts. He was torched for seven runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing to San Francisco in his last turn. Kennedy has lost to Colorado in two of his last six starts to drop to 6-6 with a 2.96 ERA in 21 career outings.

Bettis is coming off a superb outing in which he allowed three hits over seven scoreless innings while defeating Seattle. He has struggled at home by posting a 3-3 mark and 5.54 ERA in nine outings. Bettis allowed three runs and three hits in six innings of a no-decision against the Padres on July 18 and has a 2.13 ERA in five career appearances (two starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego has already won the season series and holds and 11-5 edge.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is batting .343 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in September.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton (illness) is expected back in the lineup after sitting out on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 12, Rockies 9