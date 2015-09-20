Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies attempt to complete a sweep when they host the National League West-rival San Diego Padres on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. After splitting a four-game set in San Diego last week, Colorado posted a 7-4 victory in the opener before cruising past the Padres 10-2 on Saturday for its sixth win in nine contests.

Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez and rookie Tom Murphy each recorded two RBIs while combining for seven of the 18 hits by the Rockies, who reached double digits in runs for the first time in 15 games. Arenado raised his NL-leading RBI total to 114 as he is eight away from doubling his previous career high set last season. Jedd Gyorko registered a double and a solo homer as San Diego fell to 2-6 on its nine-game road trip. Gyorko had notched five of his 15 home runs and 16 of his 52 RBIs this season versus the Rockies.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (12-6, 3.80 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (6-12, 6.15)

Shields is looking to win his fourth straight decision after allowing one run and four hits over seven innings in a victory at Arizona on Monday. The 33-year-old Californian has won each of his last two road outings after going 0-4 over his previous eight away from home. Shields improved to 5-1 lifetime against Colorado on Sept. 9 despite yielding four runs on eight hits and four walks in six frames.

Kendrick continued his strong September last Sunday, when he allowed two runs and three hits in five innings at Seattle en route to winning his second straight start. The 31-year-old Texan has given up a total of six runs in three outings this month but has yet to work past the fifth frame. Kendrick raised his career record against the Padres to 5-3 on Sept. 7 after yielding three runs over five innings in a triumph at San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies LHP Yohan Flande left his start Saturday in the third inning after being hit by a line drive by Gyorko that gave him a contusion of the left patellar tendon.

2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers has hit five of his eight home runs this season on the road.

3. Murphy went 0-for-8 in his first three major-league games before collecting three hits - including a homer - and two RBIs on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Padres 9, Rockies 3