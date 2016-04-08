Preview: Padres at Rockies

The biggest story - literally and figuratively - in the early going of the 2016 Major League Baseball season is Colorado’s Trevor Story, who became the first player in modern history (since 1900) to homer in his first three games. The rookie shortstop looks to continue the storybook start to his career Friday when the Rockies host the San Diego Padres, who have yet to score this season while allowing 25 runs during a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

”It is quite a Story. Pun intended,‘’ Colorado manager Walt Weiss told reporters about the 23-year-old Texan, who hit two home runs opening day and has yet to record a single, double or triple. '‘I never understood why people always say ‘No pun intended.’ Every single one is always intended.‘’ The Rockies smashed 10 homers in taking two of three in Arizona - tying a club record for most long balls in a three-game road series - and scored 20 runs after leading the National League with 737 last season. The Padres hope a trip to hitter friendly Coors Field wakes up their bats after they mustered 11 hits in the Los Angeles series - one for extra bases - en route to becoming the first team in history to be shut out in its first three games. Colorado right-hander Jordan Lyles begins what he hopes is an injury-free season and opposes rookie Colin Rea, who added 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason to increase his weight to a listed 225 on his 6-foot-5 frame.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Colin Rea (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2015: 2-5, 5.14)

Rea was 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six starts in 2015, including a no-decision in San Diego’s 2-1 victory over Colorado on Sept. 8 when he allowed two hits in seven shutout innings of his final turn of the season. The 25-year-old Iowa native allowed one run in an inning of relief in the Padres’ 15-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Rea pitched a team-high 22 innings in the spring, allowing 14 runs, 25 hits and walking 13 while striking out 17 over six starts.

Lyles was limited to a combined 32 starts the past two seasons - 10 in 2015 - because of a broken left hand (2014) and right big toe surgery (2015), and had a rough spring as he allowed 15 runs and 23 hits in 19 innings covering eight games (five starts). “(Spring training) doesn’t give anyone the excuse to go give up runs, but I‘m healthy right now. That’s the best thing,” the 25-year-old South Carolinian told reporters. “But, for me, I’ve got to do better. ...” Lyles is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts versus San Diego, including a 2-1 victory last season, and is 5-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 12 career April turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, who led the majors with 130 RBIs last season and the NL with 42 home runs, was 2-for-13 with a homer in the Arizona series.

2. Newly acquired SS Alexei Ramirez is 0-for-10 in his first three games with the Padres.

3. San Diego won the 2015 season series 12-7, splitting 10 meetings at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 0