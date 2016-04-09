Preview: Padres at Rockies

Playing in Coors Field helped San Diego ended a dismal scoreless streak, and the Padres look for another round of solid offense when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. San Diego extended its record of consecutive scoreless innings to start a season to 30 on Friday before breaking through with six fourth-inning runs en route to a 13-6 victory.

While the Padres finally started hitting, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story continued one of the most impressive starts in major-league history by clubbing two homers to raise his total to six. Story is the first player to homer in each of the first four games of his career and joins Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011) and Chris Davis (2013) as the only major leaguers to open a season with a blast in four consecutive contests. “It’s pretty crazy,” Story said after hearing the names. “I’ve said it before, but I‘m not trying to hit home runs. Sometimes it just happens. But to be on a list with those kind of guys is special.” San Diego’s Matt Kemp led his club’s stunning offensive assault by going 4-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Drew Pomeranz (2015: 5-6, 3.66 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-0, 9.64)

Pomeranz, who won the final spot in San Diego’s rotation, will make the 50th start of his career as he returns to Coors Field. Thirty of them came for the Rockies - including a career-high 22 in 2012 - as he went 4-14 over parts of three seasons with the franchise before being dealt to Oakland. Pomeranz started 19 games for the Athletics over the last two seasons, but most of his appearances came as a reliever.

De La Rosa struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings against Arizona on Monday but also gave up five runs and eight hits in a no-decision. He is attempting to rebound from a lackluster 9-7 record last season after posting a total of 30 victories over the previous two campaigns. De La Rosa is 8-6 with a 4.87 ERA in 27 career appearances (23 starts) against the Padres and struggles against Kemp, who is hitting .458 with five homers, six doubles and 18 RBIs in 48 career at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego recorded 18 hits on Friday after notching just 11 while being outscored 25-0 in a season-opening three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts.

3. Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte (four RBIs) and 1B Will Myers (two runs scored) were each 3-for-5 in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Rockies 12, Padres 9