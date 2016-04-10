Preview: Padres at Rockies

Trevor Story has etched his name into the record books during an historic first week for the Colorado Rockies, although it might not be long before the rookie is hoping he can keep up with Matt Kemp, given his production this weekend. Kemp and the San Diego Padres look to continue their offensive resurgence Sunday as they attempt to complete a three-game road sweep of the Rockies.

Story became the first player in major-league history to go deep in each of his first four career games with two home runs in Friday’s 13-6 loss, giving him six blasts - the most ever by a player through his club’s first four games - to go along with 11 RBIs. While the 23-year-old shortstop’s offensive rampage came to a halt Saturday, Kemp went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBIs in a 16-3 rout, increasing his production through two games in the series to 7-for-11 with three blasts and 10 RBIs. Kemp’s recent tear has enabled San Diego to score 29 runs this weekend and allowed the Padres to breathe a sigh of relief after setting a major-league mark for futility by opening the season with 30 straight scoreless innings. San Diego has won 14 of the last 21 meetings since the start of last season, outscoring the Rockies 142-93 over that time.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH James Shields (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (0-0, 8.44)

After the Padres placed regularly scheduled starter Tyson Ross on the disabled list Saturday, Shields will attempt to overcome a difficult loss in his season debut a day earlier than expected. The 2011 All-Star allowed three hits and struck out six over as many innings but took the loss in a 3-0 setback against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Run support has not been an issue in eight starts against Colorado, however, as Shields is 6-1 despite a 4.69 ERA (including 4-0, 5.28 in six outings last season).

Bettis was one of the Rockies’ more dependable starting pitchers after going 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA last season but was pounded for five runs over 5 1/3 frames in an 11-6 loss at Arizona on Tuesday. Four of the seven hits the 26-year-old Texan surrendered went for extra bases and he didn’t help his cause by issuing three walks while throwing only 56 of his 98 pitches for strikes. Bettis has been much better in six appearances (three starts) versus San Diego, going 1-0 with a 2.04 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Four of Kemp’s eight career multi-homer efforts have come against the Rockies.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte strained his right hamstring Saturday and had to be helped to the dugout. His status for Sunday is uncertain.

3. The Rockies and Padres have combined to score at least 11 runs in seven of their last eight meetings at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Padres 8, Rockies 4