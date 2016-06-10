Preview: Padres at Rockies

Jon Gray dominated San Diego batters in his last outing and the right-hander aims to do so again when the Colorado Rockies open a three-game series against the visiting Padres on Friday. Gray struck out a career-best 12 and gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings as the Rockies rolled to a 10-3 victory last Sunday in San Diego.

The 24-year-old Gray has struck out 23 batters in 13 innings against the Padres this season while splitting two decisions. Gray’s superb performance began a stretch in which Colorado has won four of five games, including an 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu homered, had three RBIs and scored three runs against the Pirates and is 6-for-14 with three walks over the last four games. San Diego first baseman Wil Myers has multiple hits in five straight games and seven of the last eight and is 19-for-42 with five homers, 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored in the past 10 contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Andrew Cashner (3-5, 4.78 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (4-2, 5.33)

Cashner ended a three-start skid by beating Colorado last Saturday when he gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 2-0 against the Rockies this season to improve his career mark to 3-3 and lower the ERA to 5.75 in 13 career appearances (eight starts). Cashner is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in four road starts this season.

Gray has won three straight starts and four of the last five after failing to win any of his first 13 career outings. He allowed just five hits in each of the four victories but was torched in his loss during this stretch, giving up nine runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against St. Louis on May 19. Gray is 2-1 with a 7.44 ERA in nine career starts at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez is 1-for-12 in his last three games after belting eight homers over his previous 10 contests.

2. San Diego completed a 5-3 homestand on Wednesday but is a shaky 10-18 on the road.

3. Colorado selected RHP Riley Pint (Overland Park, Kan.) with the fourth overall pick of Thursday’s draft while San Diego’s first-round selection was Stanford RHP Cal Quantrill (the son of former major-league Paul Quantrill) with the eighth overall choice.

PREDICTION: Padres 10, Rockies 8