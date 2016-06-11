Preview: Padres at Rockies

Tyler Chatwood delivered a stellar performance in his last turn and looks to ride the momentum when the Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres in the middle contest of a three-game series. Chatwood gave up just one run and one hit in eight innings while defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road and will try to carry the success into Coors Field.

Chatwood has been terrific on the road (5-0, 0.65 ERA) but has struggled at home by going 2-4 with a 5.30 ERA. The right-hander has been a pleasant surprise after missing most of 2014 and all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. San Diego was one strike away from losing in Friday’s series opener before rallying for a 7-5 victory as first baseman Wil Myers hit a go-ahead three-run homer to cap a four-run ninth inning. Myers was 1-for-3 with four RBIs - his streak of five consecutive multi-hit outings ended - and is 20-for-45 with six homers, 15 RBIs and 12 runs scored over the past 11 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Erik Johnson (0-2, 6.94 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (7-4, 2.79)

Johnson was acquired from the Chicago White Sox as part of the package for starter James Shields and is sliding into the San Diego rotation. The 26-year-old is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 18 career starts, and struggled in both of this year’s major league starts with Chicago - losing each time and serving up five homers to go with a 6.94 ERA. Johnson started against the Rockies in Coors Field early in the 2014 season and gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while receiving a no-decision.

Chatwood has a 2.03 ERA over his last four outings and has won five of his last seven decisions. He hasn’t allowed a homer in any of his last four starts and all six of the long balls he has served up have come at home. Chatwood pitched eight innings of three-hit shutout ball to win at San Diego on May 4 and he is 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) versus the Padres.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RHP Fernando Rodney converted his 12th consecutive save opportunity in the opener and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 22 1/3 innings this season.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run blast in the opener - his fifth homer in 11 games - to raise his National League-leading homer total to 19.

3. San Diego RF Matt Kemp, who has 41 career homers against the Rockies, struck out four times while going 0-for-5 in the opener.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 3