Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series and hope Carlos Gonzalez continues his roll at Coors Field. The right fielder belted a three-run homer - his 14th of the season - and added an RBI single during Saturday’s 5-3 victory, and has gone deep in seven of his last 10 home games while batting .462 with seven home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 runs during that span.

Colorado (29-33) won five of its last seven games and second baseman DJ LeMahieu was a major contributor during that stretch by going 9-for-22 with a home run, three RBIs and seven runs scored during a six-game hitting streak. San Diego (26-37) lost five of its last six on the road as this series is sandwiched by an eight-game homestand in which it went 5-3 and another seven contests at Petco Park beginning Monday. Padres first baseman Wil Myers, who won Friday’s game with a three-run homer in the ninth inning, is batting .436 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and 12 runs in 10 June contests after going 0-for-2 with a run scored and two walks Saturday to snap a six-game hitting streak. Christian Friedrich is thriving as a starter in his first year with San Diego after three struggling seasons with Colorado and faces his former team for the first time while opposing Tyler Anderson, who makes his major league debut.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Christian Friedrich (3-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson

Friedrich won his last three starts - his first victories since 2012 - after allowing two runs and striking out a season-high seven in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-2 victory over Atlanta on Monday. “I’m grateful for every opportunity, every start,” the 28-year-old Illinois native told reporters. “It’s a blessing that I came over here. They put me back together when I was a little banged up and I couldn’t be happier starting again.” Friedrich was 5-16 with a 5.81 ERA in 100 games (19 starts) with Colorado.

Eddie Butler, who was originally scheduled to start Sunday, moves to the bullpen as the Rockies revamp their starting rotation. Anderson, the 20th overall pick in the 2011 draft, was 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA while striking out 30 in 30 2/3 innings over six starts with Class A Modesto, Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque this season in his only minor-league experience. The 26-year-old Las Vegas native, who pitched collegiately at Oregon prior to making his professional debut, did not pitch in 2015 because of an elbow injury.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte (.288), who is hitless in his last four games (0-for-10), left Saturday’s contest with a bruised left thumb.

2. Rockies rookie RH Carlos Estevez recorded his first career save Saturday after Jason Motte struggled to begin the ninth and could work his way into the closer’s role with Jake McGee (knee) on the disabled list.

3. Padres C Derek Norris went 2-for-3 on Saturday and is hitting .345 with a home run, six RBIs, 11 runs and eight doubles in 14 games at Coors Field.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Rockies 2