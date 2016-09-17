Preview: Padres at Rockies

One night after having their hopes for a perfect road trip extinguished, the San Diego Padres attempt to even their series against the Colorado Rockies when they meet for the middle contest of their three-game set on Saturday. San Diego swept a three-game series at San Francisco and appeared on its way to improving to 4-0 on its six-game trek before falling apart in the latter innings of the opener.

The Padres received a homer and two RBIs apiece from Wil Myers and Luis Sardinas, who is 12-for-28 during his seven-game hitting streak. While San Diego had its winning streak halted, Colorado put an end to its three-game slide with its comeback skills. Carlos Gonzalez cut the Rockies' deficit to 7-5 with an RBI groundout in the seventh inning before igniting the rally in the ninth with the first of Colorado's three run-scoring singles in the frame. Gonzalez has matched last season's RBI total of 97 with seven during his four-game streak as he looks to reach the century mark for the second time in his career (117 in 2010).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Edwin Jackson (4-5, 5.32 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (9-8, 4.69)

Jackson appears to have gotten himself back on track as he has allowed two runs over 13 innings in his last two starts after surrendering 18 over 11 2/3 frames in his previous three outings - all losses. After registering 11 strikeouts while scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over Boston on Sept. 5, the 33-year-old journeyman settled for a no-decision against Colorado on Sunday, when he gave up two runs and five hits in six frames. The effort did little to improve Jackson's career numbers versus the Rockies as he owns a 1-3 record and 10.25 ERA in 13 games (10 starts).

Gray has been getting pounded of late, yielding 11 runs over as many innings in his last two starts - both of which were defeats. The 24-year-old native of Oklahoma pitched well in his previous two outings as he gave up two runs and struck out 18 over 12 frames while going 1-0. Gray has made four of his six career starts against the Padres this season, going 1-2 in three turns at San Diego while settling for a no-decision at home on June 10 after allowing three runs - one earned - and four hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu is tied with Washington's Daniel Murphy for the league lead in batting with a .349 average after going 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs on Friday.

2. Myers is 5-for-10 with a home run against Gray this season.

3. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is out indefinitely as he returned home to Florida on Friday to attend to a family issue.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Padres 4