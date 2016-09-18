Preview: Padres at Rockies

Chad Bettis hopes to follow in Jon Gray's footsteps on Sunday as the Colorado Rockies look to complete a three-game sweep against the visiting San Diego Padres. After staging a ninth-inning rally to win the series opener, Colorado received a franchise record-setting performance from Gray, who registered 16 strikeouts and allowed four hits while going the distance in an 8-0 victory on Saturday.

Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in five runs, while Nolan Arenado belted a two-run shot to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 123. The tide has turned for San Diego on its road trip, as it has been outscored 16-7 in losing the first two games of the series after registering a three-game sweep in San Francisco. The Padres failed to record an extra-base hit on Saturday and Jon Jay notched two of the club's four singles. Luis Sardinas was held in check by Gray, going 0-for-4 as his seven-game hitting streak came to a conclusion.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-3, 5.16 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (12-7, 4.78)

Cosart returns to the rotation after missing one start due to a strained groin and hamstring. The 26-year-old Texan remains in search of his first victory of the season, as he went 0-1 in four outings with Miami and is 0-2 - losing each of his last two turns - in seven starts since being acquired on July 29 in a seven-player deal. Cosart, who never has faced Colorado, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his outings for San Diego but has reached the six-inning plateau just once.

Bettis will be making his second consecutive start against the Padres after allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings in a no-decision at San Diego last Sunday. The 27-year-old, who also hails from the Lone Star State, has won six of his last seven decisions and has given up three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 12 outings in that span. Bettis owns a 2-1 record and 2.70 ERA in nine career games (six starts) against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 on Saturday to maintain his major league-best .349 batting average.

2. San Diego C Derek Norris suffered a sprained left middle finger on Saturday and is day-to-day after X-rays came back negative.

3. Arenado's homer on Saturday was his 38th of the campaign, putting him one ahead of Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs for the National League lead.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 4