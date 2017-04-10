Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies’ bullpen typically ranks among the worst in the majors, but there’s reason to believe the unit could be a reliable asset this season. The Rockies look to continue their hot start Monday against the visiting San Diego Padres, who boast a pair of promising rookies in outfielders Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe.

Before encountering some trouble in Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Dodgers, the Rockies bullpen had posted a 1.71 ERA with 30 strikeouts in its first six games - covering 21 innings. New addition Greg Holland has taken over closer duties while Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn and Jake McGee give manager Bud Black plenty of quality options in the seventh and eighth innings. The Rockies will be getting their first look this season at the rebuilding Padres and the duo of Margot and Renfroe, who have drawn early raves for their poise at the plate. Renfroe has hit safely in four of his past six games while Margot went 5-for-13 with two home runs and three RBI over the weekend to help San Diego take two of three against San Francisco.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jarred Cosart (0-0, 27.00 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (0-1, 6.00)

Cosart is starting in place of right-hander Trevor Cahill, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a lower back strain. The 26-year-old Cosart struggled in his only previous appearance this season, allowing two runs with three walks while recording two outs against the Dodgers last Thursday. Cosart, who is 16-21 with a 3.92 ERA in 66 career starts with Houston, Miami and San Diego, began the season in the bullpen after posting a 6.14 ERA in spring training.

Chatwood posted an 8-1 record and 1.69 ERA on the road last season but struggled at Coors Field, where he went 4-8 with a 6.12 ERA in 14 starts. The California native took the loss last Wednesday in Milwaukee, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings. Chatwood is 4-0 with a 4.23 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against San Diego and won three of his four starts against the Padres last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies SS Trevor Story is off to a 4-for-24 start with a team-high 11 strikeouts after hitting a record seven home runs through the team’s first six games last season.

2. The Padres recalled RHP Zach Lee from Triple-A El Paso to fill Cahill’s roster spot.

3. The Rockies activated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP German Marquez to Triple-A Albuquerque.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Padres 5