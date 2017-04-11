Preview: Padres at Rockies

The San Diego Padres are hoping Wil Myers continues to swing a hot bat when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Myers became the second player in San Diego history to hit for the cycle in Monday's series opener, going 4-for-4 in a 5-3 triumph for his fifth multi-hit performance in the last seven games.

Myers, who joined Matt Kemp (Aug. 14, 2015) as Padres who recorded cycles, also drove in two runs for the second straight game and the third time in five contests as he delivered an RBI double in the third inning and ignited a three-run sixth with a leadoff homer. The 26-year-old has gone deep nine times against the Rockies since 2015, the most by any player in that span. Colorado suffered its second straight loss after beginning its six-game homestand with a pair of victories. Colorado's Mark Reynolds shares the league lead with four home runs after belting a two-run shot on Monday that made him the first player to reach double digits in RBIs (10) this season.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-1, 7.20 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00)

Weaver made his debut for San Diego on Thursday after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and surrendered four runs on five hits - two homers - and three walks over five innings of a road loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old Californian has faced only three members of Colorado's current roster, who are a collective 2-for-11 against him. Weaver settled for a no-decision in his only career start against the Rockies despite allowing just two runs and striking out 11 in seven frames.

Senzatela was impressive in his major-league debut at Milwaukee on Thursday, when he limited the Brewers to two hits while registering six strikeouts in five innings. The 22-year-old Venezuelan also issued three walks and did not factor in the decision of Colorado's 2-1 victory. The outing was a refreshing one for Senzatela, who struggled to an 0-4 record and 4.61 ERA as opponents batted .330 against him in eight appearances - five starts - during spring training.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres C Luis Torrens made his first major-league start Monday, going 0-for-2 with a walk.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu appears to be breaking out of his season-opening slump as he has gone 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs over his last two games.

3. San Diego recalled RHP Zach Lee from Triple-A El Paso after placing fellow RHP Trevor Cahill (lower back) on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Padres 7