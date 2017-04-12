After using their power to earn a split of the first two games of the series, the Colorado Rockies look to make it two wins in a row when they host the San Diego Padres in the finale on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado dropped a 5-3 decision in the opener before belting three home runs en route to a 3-2 triumph on Tuesday.

Nolan Arenado followed solo shots by Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon earlier in the contest with one of his own in the seventh inning to snap a 2-2 tie and give himself at least one hit in eight of his nine games this season. Rookie Manuel Margot recorded two of the five hits by San Diego, which lost for the second time in three games overall while falling to 2-4 on the road. The 22-year-old Margot hit his second leadoff homer of the year and has registered four two-hit performances during his five-game hitting streak. Wil Myers tripled and lifted a sacrifice fly one day after recording the second cycle in Padres' history.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Zach Lee (NR) vs. Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (1-0, 1.50)

Lee will make his debut for San Diego in place of Luis Perdomo, who was placed on the disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder. The 25-year-old Lee has appeared in the major leagues just once, taking the loss in a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 after surrendering seven runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets. A native of Texas, Lee was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday after Trevor Cahill was placed on the DL with a strained lower back.

Freeland's major-league debut was a memorable one as he recorded the victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in his hometown of Denver. The 23-year-old allowed just one run and four hits over six innings, striking out six while walking two. Freeland was solid during spring training as he posted a 2-2 record and 3.48 ERA in six appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres rookie RHP Miguel Diaz served up Arenado's homer on Tuesday after not allowing a baserunner in his first four major-league appearances (3 1/3 innings).

2. Colorado RHP Jairo Diaz, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw seven of his nine pitches for strikes in his first rehab appearance for Single-A Lancaster on Monday.

3. Myers has recorded a triple in back-to-back games after notching five in his first 399 major-league contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Padres 4