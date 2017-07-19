Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are recovering from a dismal slide and look to record their fourth consecutive victory when they conclude a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockies have rolled up 31 runs during their mini-streak that follows a 5-15 stretch and sustained their revival with a 9-7 victory over the Padres on Tuesday.

The slumping Carlos Gonzalez emerged from a 4-for-27 funk to go 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Mark Reynolds hit a three-run blast to highlight Tuesday's 11-hit attack. Gerardo Parra continued his hot streak by reaching base five times (three hits, two walks) for the Rockies and is a torrid 16-for-31 with two homers, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored in eight contests since returning from a quadriceps injury. Colorado sends Jon Gray, who set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts when he last faced the Padres in September, to the mound in search of the sweep. San Diego's Wil Myers homered on Tuesday for his first RBI of the month and is a solid 6-for-15 with one blast against Gray.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-9, 4.75 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (2-1, 6.23)

Richard is winless in his last five starts, going 0-2 with a 6.18 ERA, but continues to be held in high esteem by Padres manager Andy Green. "He's the unquestioned leader of the team," Green told reporters. "His preparation is second to none for his own craft. He's ready to pitch every five days. He's a tremendous leader, tremendous teammate. He means more to this organization than I think anybody outside could really know." The 33-year-old Richard defeated the Rockies on June 2, when he gave up four runs - three earned - and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings and is 4-4 with a 4.79 ERA in 16 career appearances (15 starts).

Gray was rocked by the New York Mets in his last outing as he gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings of a loss. The 25-year-old is 2-1 in three games since returning from a foot injury that caused him to miss two-plus months. Gray is 1-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three career starts at Coors Field against the Padres and stands 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 43 innings in seven career outings.

Walk-Offs

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 and scored twice Tuesday while extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

2. San Diego placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day concussion list and recalled RHP Jose Valdez from Triple-A El Paso.

3. Colorado All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado was rested in the middle contest of the series and will be in the lineup for Wednesday's finale.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Padres 3