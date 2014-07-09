(Updated: CHANGES “three of four” to “four of five” in graph 3)

Rockies 6, Padres 3: Drew Stubbs hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and Troy Tulowitzki clubbed two homers as host Colorado won the series from San Diego.

Charlie Blackmon and Wilin Rosario also went deep as the Rockies scored all their runs on the five homers. Stubbs hit his decisive blast off Joaquin Benoit (3-1) to give Colorado only its fifth win in the last 23 games.

Boone Logan (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth and LaTroy Hawkins worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 17th save as the Rockies won for the second straight day. Seth Smith and Jake Goebbert homered for the Padres, who have lost four of five games.

Smith hit a homer off Rockies starter Jair Jurrjens in the fifth and the Padres tied it later in the inning when Chris Denorfia scored on a wild pitch. Blackmon hit a one-out single in the eighth before Stubbs hit an opposite-field blast to put Colorado ahead and Tulowitzki followed with a shot to left for the 10th multi-homer game of his career.

Blackmon hit the second pitch of the game from Padres starter Eric Stults over the right-center field fence and Tulowitzki lined a one-out blast to left later in the inning. Goebbert hit his first major-league homer in the fourth to get San Diego on the board and Rosario answered with one of his own in the bottom of the inning to restore Colorado’s two-run lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rockies plan to use Carlos Gonzalez (finger) in right field when they activate him for Friday’s opener of a three-game set against Minnesota. … Stults allowed three runs and five hits in five innings while Jurrjens gave up three runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. … Colorado OF Corey Dickerson (wrist) sat out after suffering the injury during Tuesday’s contest.