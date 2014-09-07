Rockies 6, Padres 0: Franklin Morales struck out six in six innings and Jackson Williams hit his first major-league home run - a three-run shot - as host Colorado won its fourth straight game.

Morales (6-7) improved to 6-0 against the National League West while snapping a seven-start winless streak after yielding four hits and two walks. Nolan Arenado delivered a two-run homer while Charlie Blackmon added an RBI triple among his two hits for the Rockies, who capped a 5-1 homestand.

San Diego’s Tyson Ross (13-13) had his team-record quality start streak end at 14 after allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, permitting more than six hits for the first time in 15 starts. The Padres lost their fifth straight game and have been shut out a major league-most 18 times - including twice in three days.

Corey Dickerson (two hits) started the Colorado second with a single and after DJ LeMahieu singled with one out, Williams launched a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left. San Diego threatened in the sixth when Jedd Gyorko (two hits) walked and Rene Rivera singled with two out before Morales retired Seth Smith on a grounder.

The Rockies tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh when Rafael Ynoa led off with a single and Arenado belted the first pitch he saw from Robbie Erlin out to left-center for his 17th of the season. Brooks Brown, Adam Ottavino and Christian Friedrich completed the six-hitter with one inning apiece of relief.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado 1B Justin Morneau recorded two hits and is 22-for-52 with three homers and eight RBIs in 15 games against San Diego this season while LeMahieu, who had a hit, finished the homestand 10-for-22 and is 21-for-53 in 15 contests versus the Padres in 2014. ... Colorado has homered in 11 straight games against San Diego. ... OF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list when the Rockies begin a six-game road trip Monday with three in New York.