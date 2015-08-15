Padres 9, Rockies 5

DENVER -- Matt Kemp hit for the first cycle in San Diego history and Jedd Gyorko belted a three-run homer Friday night to highlight a four-run seventh inning that broke a tie and propelled the Padres to a 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Kemp, who went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, tripled home a run in his final at-bat in the ninth inning. Padres hitters had finished one hit shy of a cycle 361 times in their history and a triple shy 258 times.

Gyorko’s homer was the third of the game for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games.

The Rockies began a nine-game homestand with their fifth straight loss and eighth in the past 11 games. They fell a season-high 20 games below .500 and are 8-18 since the All-Star break.

Kemp put the Padres ahead with a two-run homer in their three-run first inning. He singled to lead off the third and doubled home a run with two outs in the seventh off Rafael Betancourt to give San Diego a 5-4 lead.

Betancourt then intentionally walked left fielder Justin Upton to get to Gyorko. That strategy backfired when Gyorko walloped a three-run homer, his eighth home run of the season, giving him four RBIs.

Bud Norris (1-0), signed Tuesday by San Diego after Baltimore released him on Aug. 8, took over for starter Tyson Ross and was the winning pitcher. The loser was Ken Roberts (0-1), who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Padres starter Tyson Ross left after giving up a leadoff double to second baseman DJ LeMahieu in the sixth. LeMahieu scored to tie it at 4 on a one-out triple by left fielder Brandon Barnes, who broke a 0-for-21 slide. Barnes’ routine fly ball to right center fell between center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. and Kemp.

Yohan Flande pitched a season-high six innings for the Rockies, allowing eight hits and four runs. Three of the runs scored on homers -- a two-run shot by Kemp in San Diego’s three-run first and a solo homer by first baseman Derek Norris in the fifth that gave the Padres a 4-3 lead.

Flande gave up one homer in his first 28 innings this season but has yielded five in 10 2/3 innings in his past two starts.

NOTES: RHP Eddie Butler was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after going 3-10 with a 5.90 ERA in two stints with the Rockies and an ineffective start Thursday at New York. ... Rockies LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. He’s 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 games and allowed three inherited runners to score in each of his past two outings. ... Rockies LHP Ken Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque for his second stint this season with the Rockies. ... Rockies RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque for his second stint this season with the Rockies. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau took batting practice on the field for the first time since he suffered concussion symptoms and whiplash diving for a ball May 13. ... Padres INF Cory Spangenberg was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, and LHP Frank Garces was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Spangenberg missed 38 games with a left knee contusion. ... Padres RF Matt Kemp entered Friday with a .302/.364/.581 slash line in 138 career games against the Rockies with 36 doubles, 31 homers and 112 RBIs -- the highest against any opponent.