Rockies 5, Padres 0

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Chris Rusin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 27. That move has paid off this year and never more so than Sunday when Rusin threw his first career complete game.

Rusin was masterful as the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 on Sunday to avoid being swept in the series. The Rockies had lost seven straight games to the Padres.

Rusin (4-5), whose previous career-high was seven innings, gave up five singles with one walk and four strikeouts. He retired the final 10 batters he faced, got 13 outs on ground balls and threw 106 pitches, 71 strikes.

The only other complete game by a Rockies pitcher this season was on May 8 when Eddie Butler threw 5 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss against the Dodgers in a game that was halted by rain in the sixth.

Related Coverage Preview: Padres at Rockies

The Rockies last shutout win at Coors Field was 6-0 against the Padres on Sept. 7, 2014. On Sept. 5, 2014, Tyler Matzek threw the last complete game shutout by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field, a three-hitter in a 3-0 win against the Padres.

Carlos Gonzalez homered for the Rockies in the fourth, and Michael McKenry hit a three-run double in the seventh as the Rockies capitalized on an error by first baseman Derek Norris, who dropped a pop up and the Rockies capitalized. Shortstop Jose Reyes singled home a run in the eighth.

After Padres starter Ian Kennedy retired the first 11 batters he faced, six on strikeouts, Gonzalez drove a 1-0 fastball over the wall in center field to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez had one hit in his previous 21 at-bats before clubbing his 27th home run.

Kennedy (7-11) allowed four hits and four runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings with one intentional walk and a season-high tying eight strikeouts.

After Kennedy retired the first two batters in the seventh, Norris -- the Padres’ regular catcher making his seventh career start at first -- dropped third baseman Nolan Arenado’s pop up. First baseman Ben Paulsen doubled off the wall in left, and after an intentional walk to second baseman DJ LeMahieu loaded the bases, catcher Michael McKenry cleared them with by rifling a first-pitch double into the gap in right-center to make it 4-0.

Rusin didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until Norris and right fielder Matt Kemp hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth. Rusin walked left fielder Justin Upton on four pitches to load the bases and then was called for a first-pitch balk by second base umpire Lance Barrett.

That call was overturned by the umpires, prompting an argument from interim manager Pat Murphy, who was ejected by third base umpire Dan Iassogna. Rusin then left the bases loaded by getting second baseman Jedd Gyorko to ground out.

NOTES: Rockies RHP David Hale (left groin strain) is scheduled to come off the disabled list Tuesday and start against the Nationals, taking the rotation spot of RHP Eddie Butler, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. ... Padres 3B Cory Spangenberg made his first start since coming off the disabled list Friday after missing 38 games with a left knee contusion. ... Padres C Derek Norris threw out a career-high three runners trying to steal Saturday night, the most by a Padres catcher since Rene Rivera also threw out three runners at Colorado on May 18, 2014. Norris’ 31 caught stealing are the most by a Padres catcher since Ben Davis had 34 in 2001. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso checked out fine Sunday. He was hit in the right temple by Justin Upton’s helmet Saturday night when it bounced off the dugout floor after Upton threw his helmet in disgust.