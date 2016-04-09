Padres 13, Rockies 6

DENVER -- Colorado’s Trevor Story continued his stunning home run rampage at the start of his career Friday. But the San Diego Padres took advantage of the hitters’ paradise that is Coors Field and ended their historic scoring drought by pounding the Rockies 13-6.

The Padres extended their major-league record of consecutive scoreless innings to start the season to 30 before ending that streak in a big way with a six-run fourth inning on their way to spoiling the Rockies’ home opener.

Story continued his amazing slugging at the outset of his career, belting his fifth and sixth home runs. With home runs in four consecutive games to start his career, Story tied a major-league record held by Willie Mays in 1971, Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011) and Chris Davis (2013). Story also set a Rockies franchise record with a home run in four straight games to start a season.

Related Coverage Preview: Padres at Rockies

Story, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, capped a three-run fourth with a two-run homer that trimmed the Padres’ lead to 6-5. But the Padres struck quickly against relievers Chris Rusin and Justin Miller.

Rusin, who relieved starter Jordan Lyles (0-1) in the fourth, gave up hits to the two batters he faced as seven straight Padres batters reached base with one out during that uprising.

Miller took over for Rusin in the fifth and gave up a three-run homer to Matt Kemp, the first batter he faced. In the sixth, Miller, who allowed two homers in 33 1/3 innings last year, gave up a two-run shot to Melvin Upton Jr.

Both starting pitchers lasted 3 1/3 innings. Padres starter Colin Rea left the bases loaded while surviving a 37-pitch first inning and needed 31 more pitches in the second. He departed after yielding Story’s homer in the fourth, and Robbie Erlin, who was added to the roster Friday in place of injured Matt Thornton, took over. Erlin (1-0) gave up one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings and retired the final 10 batters he faced.

The Padres entered the game with a .120 batting average, .138 on-base percentage and .130 slugging percentage. They managed just 11 hits -- 10 singles and a double -- while getting outscored 25-0 in three losses at home to the Dodgers.

Before the game, Padres manager Andy Green said of Coors Field, “Everybody wants to hit here. So it’s a good time to come here.” Nine innings later, the Padres had piled up 18 hits, including three doubles, one triple and the homers by Kemp and Upton. Kemp went 4-for-6 with four RBIs. Yangervis Solarte also drove in four runs while going 3-for-5.

Story led off the ninth with a home run. It was the seventh hit of his young career. The only one that hasn’t cleared an outfield wall was his broken-bat single in the second inning that drove in a run.

NOTES: Padres LHP Matt Thornton (left Achilles’ tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Monday, and LHP Robbie Erlin was recalled from Triple-A El Paso. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) is scheduled to throw up to 65 pitches on Saturday for High Single-A Modesto in his first rehab start. ... Rockies C Tony Wolters is scheduled to make his first start in the majors on Sunday. He played one inning in his major league debut Tuesday at Arizona. ... Padres C Christian Bethancourt will make his first start of the season either Sunday in the series finale at Colorado or Monday at Philadelphia. Entering Friday, he has yet to make his 2016 debut. ... Rockies SS Trevor Story is the first player in major league history to hit home runs as his first four career hits.