Myers' blast in ninth inning lifts Padres

DENVER -- Wil Myers hit a mammoth three-run homer with two outs in the ninth as the San Diego Padres -- down to their last strike -- came back and beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5.

Myers capped a four-run ninth when he connected on a 3-2 pitch from closer Jake McGee and drove the ball an estimated 451 feet over the wall in center for his 13th homer this season.

McGee (0-2) blew his third save in 18 chances and prevented starter Jon Gray from winning his fourth straight start.

The Rockies scored a run in the eighth on Mark Reynolds’ two-out single off Kevin Quackenbush (3-2) to give McGee some breathing room.

McGee gave up consecutive two-out singles and Jon Jay’s ground-rule double into the left-field corner on a seven-pitch at-bat before Myers hit his sixth home run this month. Myers had a sacrifice fly in the second to finish with four RBIs, giving him 15 this month.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth and extended his scoreless streak to 19 consecutive innings while earning his 12th save.

Gray gave the Rockies seven solid innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned) with no walks and seven strikeouts. He has pitched at least seven innings in three of has past four starts and has a 2.31 ERA in that stretch with seven walks and 29 strikeouts.

The Padres got a strong relief effort from Luis Perdomo but weren’t anticipating him throwing 100 pitches and taking the mound in the first. But starter Andrew Cashner had to leave the game after throwing six pitches due to upper back and neck stiffness.

Perdomo allowed four runs (three earned) in a career-high 5 2/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer -- his 19th of the season -- off Perdomo in the first. Perdomo’s throwing error on a pickoff throw led to an unearned run in the fourth when the Rockies scored twice, taking a 4-3 lead on Nick Hundley’s single.

Gray retired the final eight batters he faced and 11 of the final 12. The Padres had just two plate appearances against him with a runner in scoring position, He allowed a home run to Melvin Upton Jr. in the fourth that gave the Padres a short-lived 3-2 lead and gave up two runs in the second that were unearned because of catcher Nick Hundley’s throwing error.

When facing the Padres, Gray seems to be at his best. In three starts against them this season, Gray has a 2.25 ERA. And in five career starts against the Padres, Gray’s ERA is 1.80.

Gray gave way to Carlos Estevez, who weaved his way through the eighth. He yielded a leadoff single to Alexi Amarista, who stole second as Estevez struck out Jon Jay. An errant pickoff throw by Estevez moved Amarista to third, and Estevez walked Myers before striking out Matt Kemp.

After Myers stole second, Ynagervis Solarte was intentionally walked to load the bases for Upton. Estevez struck him out on a 100 mph fastball.

Mark Reynolds flared a broken-bat, run-scoring single to left with two outs in the eighth to make it 5-3. The hit scored Trevor Story, who drew a one-out walk, stole second and continued to third on catcher Derek Norris’ throwing error.

The Rockies were familiar with Perdomo. He made a spot start against them Sunday at San Diego, taking James Shields’ turn after Shields was traded a day earlier. Perdomo allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss in Colorado’s 10-3 victory. He gave up two homers -- one to Arenado.

NOTES: Padres RHP Erik Johnson joined the team and will make his San Diego debut when he starts Saturday. The Padres acquired Johnson in the June 4 deal that sent RHP James Shields to the Chicago White Sox. ... Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino is scheduled to throw one inning -- 25 pitches or fewer -- Friday for High Class A Modesto to begin a rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2015. ... Rockies C Tony Wolters (concussion) is scheduled to catch nine innings Friday for Triple-A Albuquerque in his first rehab game. ... Padres RHP Jon Edwards (right flexor strain), who has been sidelined all season, will undergo a PRP/stem cell injection in his elbow followed by a rehab of 8-to-10 weeks in hopes he can pitch by the end of the season and avoid Tommy John surgery.