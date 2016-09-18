Rockies' Gray fans franchise-record 16

DENVER -- Jon Gray rediscovered his slider and punctuated his first career complete game by striking out a franchise-record 16 in the Colorado Rockies' 8-0 victory over the San San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Gray's strikeouts -- three more than his previous high -- were the most ever at Coors Field. Arizona's Randy Johnson had 14 strikeouts there April 13, 2001. The old franchise record of 14 was set by Darryl Kile in Montreal on Aug. 20, 1998.

Gray, who gave up four singles, didn't issue a walk or allow a runner to reach second base as he pitched more than 7 1/3 innings for the first time in his career. He threw 113 pitches, 78 strikes.

The Rockies backed Gray (10-8) with three homers, two by Tom Murphy.

Murphy and Nolan Arenado hit two-run homers in the first, and Murphy chased Padres starter Edwin Jackson (4-6) with a three-run shot in the fifth that increased the Rockies' lead to 8-0. It was Murphy's first career multi-homer game and gave him a career-high five RBIs.

The home runs were Murphy's third and fourth in 11 games (five starts) since being recalled Sept. 2.

Arenado's home run gave him the National League lead with 38, one more than Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs, and increased his major league leading RBI total to 123.

The complete-game shutout was the Rockies' second at Coors Field this season. Chad Bettis threw a two-hitter against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 5 in a 6-0 victory.

Gray had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of this season by the fifth inning.

Jackson allowed eight runs and 10 hits -- five for extra bases -- in 4 1/3 innings.

Charlie Blackmon tripled home a run with two outs in the fourth.

NOTES: Arenado is hitting .226 in 62 at-bats with four home runs and eight RBIs versus the Padres this season. ... Padres C Derek Norris left the game in the fifth with a sprained left middle finger. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray in the second inning became the second Rockies pitcher to strike out four batters in one frame. Bruce Ruffin did it July 25, 1996, in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs. Darren Holmes and Bryan Hickerson combined for four in the sixth inning Sept. 19, 1995, at San Diego. ... Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 33 games, the longest for the Rockies this season. ... Rockies RHP German Marquez is expected to make his first major-league start Wednesday against St. Louis after beginning his career with three relief appearances. He will take the turn of RHP Jeff Hoffman. ... Rockies LF David Dahl returned to the lineup for the first time since Sunday. ... Padres LHP Clayton Richard will start Monday at Arizona rather than Tuesday as originally scheduled. RHP Paul Clemens was pushed back a day to Tuesday to give him an extra day of rest after he dealt with the flu in his last outing. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation), who hasn't pitched since Opening Day, is "a real long shot" to return this season, manager Andy Green said.