Padres build big lead, hold off Rockies

DENVER -- The San Diego Padres built a big early lead Saturday, withstood a Colorado charge and, thanks to a two-run pinch-hit homer by Carlos Quentin, beat the Rockies 8-5.

The Padres led 6-0 after three innings, scoring two runs in each off Jordan Lyles, who struggled with his control in his first poor start for the Rockies. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowed a career-high six walks and threw 92 pitches, just 46 for strikes.

“Just didn’t throw enough strikes. Too many balls, too many walks,” said Lyles, who entered the game 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA in eight starts, including three at Coors Field, where he was 3-0 with a 1.25 ERA. “I‘m not going to be successful like that. No one is. You can’t put guys on base here or anywhere that many times.”

The Padres scored seven of their eight runs with two outs, including five of the six off Lyles and Quentin’s homer in the seventh off Chris Martin.

Padres starter Robbie Erlin pitched five innings, leaving after Drew Stubbs’ leadoff single in the sixth on just his 63rd pitch.

“It’s rare when you take a starting pitcher out with less than 60 pitches, but we felt it was time,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “We talked about throwing strikes and he did. He had some huge double-play balls to get us out of jams.”

Erlin got double-play grounders in the first, third and fifth. The latter came in the fifth with pinch hitter Charlie Culberson batting, runners on first and second with no out and the Rockies trailing 6-3.

Nick Vincent relieved Erlin and gave up a single to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who went 3-for-4. Left fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who had three RBIs, then lined a two-run double over the head of center fielder Will Venable that cut the Padres’ lead to 6-5.

After third baseman Nolan Arenado popped out, Vincent hit first baseman Justin Morneau with a pitch but got catcher Jordan Pacheco to ground into a double play.

The Padres made it 8-5 when Quentin, playing just his fourth game after coming off the disabled list Tuesday following a knee injury in spring training, drove an 0-1 fastball into the left-field stands. The homer was the first yielded by Martin, who was making his ninth career appearance and had given up a two-out single to Yasmani Grandal.

It was Quentin’s first home run since July 25, 2013, at Milwaukee. Five days later, he made his final 2013 appearance, due to a right knee injury that required surgery in September.

Quentin missed the first 39 games of this season due to a left knee bone contusion he suffered in spring training. The home run was the 139th of his career and his fourth as a pinch hitter.

“He’s dangerous, no doubt about it,” Black said. “His track record as an offensive performer speaks for itself. He’s a guy the opposing team, the opposing manager has to think about.”

Padres closer Huston Street retired the side in order in the ninth and earned his 13th save in as many chances this season and his 38th in 39 chances dating back to May 14, 2013.

Lyles labored through a 37-pitch first that included just 16 strikes. He walked three and hit a batter but was fortunate to allow only two runs on first baseman Yonder Alonso’s double.

Tulowitzki cut the Padres’ lead to 2-1 in the first inning with his 12th homer, but San Diego right fielder Seth Smith hit a two-run shot over the center-field wall with two out in the second to make it 4-1. The homer was his fourth and scored left fielder Chris Denorfia, who had doubled.

Alonso led off the third with a double, moved to third and scored on groundouts. And center fielder Will Venable, who had walked with one out, scored on Erlin’s two-out single.

The Rockies made it 6-2 in the fourth when Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly after singles by Stubbs and Tulowitzki.

Morneau led off the fifth with a double, moved up on Erlin’s wild pitch and scored to make it 6-3 when Pacheco singled past the outstretched glove of diving second baseman Jedd Gyorko.

After Gonzalez’s two-run double in the sixth, the Rockies had runners on first and third with two out in the seventh but Tulowitzki lined out to third.

The loss was just the sixth in 20 games for the Rockies at Coors Field this season.

“Got down early and made a move and got in position to win that game,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a great job fighting back. We just came up short. I think everybody felt like we were going to end up winning that game, but (we) just came up short.”

NOTES: Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (right elbow soreness), who was scheduled to start Sunday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Cashner’s place on the roster, and RHP Donn Roach will make his first major-league start Sunday. ... Rockies OF Brandon Barnes suffered food poisoning in the middle of the night Saturday and was unavailable to play... Rockies RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) played seven innings in the outfield and batted seven times Saturday in an extended spring training game in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will play Sunday at Triple-A Colorado Springs on a rehab assignment and is expected to be activated Tuesday.