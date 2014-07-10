Rockies use five homers to down Padres

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are going to have start winning series to rise from the rubble of the season’s first half.

A barrage of five home runs enabled the Rockies to beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Wednesday in the rubber game of their series.

It was the Rockies’ first series win since they swept three games from the Giants at San Francisco on June 13-15 and their first series win at home since they took two of three from the Padres on May 16-18.

“I‘m careful about saying when wins are must-wins or what games are must-wins,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “But all things considered, we needed to win that series. We did what we had to do to win the game.”

The Rockies (39-53) hit two homers off Joaquin Benoit in a three-pitch sequence in the eighth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. Benoit had 19 consecutive scoreless outings totaling 19 innings and had yielded just one homer in 36 2/3 innings in his previous 36 appearances before center fielder Drew Stubbs and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hit back-to-back homers.

“He pitches away a lot,” Stubbs said, “so (I was) just looking for a fastball out over the plate. He missed one outside, the first pitch. And then the second one, I was able to get a good swing on it.”

Stubbs drove the fastball on the outer half to right center for an opposite-field homer. Tulowitzki, who along with center fielder Charlie Blackmon homered in the first inning, followed Stubbs with his 20th homer of the season.

“Benoit should be on the (National League) All-Star team the way he’s throwing the ball,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “They got a couple fly balls on a day that it was flying. His stuff was good. He got two strikeouts and a popup to center, and they hit a couple high flies that went out.”

Catcher Wilin Rosario also homered for the Rockies, who won back-to-back games for the first time since their season-high five-game winning streak June 11-15.

The Rockies also hit five homers in a game on April 21 against San Francisco and on May 10 at Cincinnati. Blackmon, who has homered in each of the three games in which the Rockies have belted five homers, went 4-for-8 in the two wins over the Padres with a double, two homers and three RBIs.

“He’s a pain in the neck for us,” Black said. “I can see why this guy was a National League All-Star. He’s had a really good first half, sort of come into his own.”

The winning pitcher was Boone Logan (2-1), who retired the side in order in the eighth. LaTroy Hawkins picked up his 17th save in 18 chances.

As he did in his Rockies debut here Friday, Jair Jurrjens lasted just 4 2/3 innings. He threw 96 pitches, three fewer than he did in his first start, and left after the Padres scored twice in the fifth inning to tie the score at 3.

Jurrjens had trouble breathing during his start Friday and went to a hospital after the game for tests. This time, he had an oxygen tank in the dugout that he used between innings. But he said he tired in the fifth.

The second-to-last batter Jurrjens faced was Yasmani Grandal. With the Rockies leading 3-2, Grandal hit a high fly ball down the right field line that was ruled foul, and the call upheld after a Padres challenge.

“When he hit it, I put my head down,” Weiss said. “I thought it was gone. That was a big play right there. Lucky for us, they called it foul. It was too hard to tell, even on the replay.”

Seth Smith led off the fifth with his 10th homer of the season. The Padres’ first run came in the second on Jake Goebbert’s first career homer.

Home runs by Blackmon and Tulowitzki in the first inning gave the Rockies a quick 2-0 lead. Blackmon hit his fourth leadoff homer and 13th of the season. Tulowitzki’s homer was his 19th. He had gone 67 at-bats without a home run since he last went deep on June 15.

Padres starter Eric Stults had not allowed more than two homers in any of his previous 18 starts this season before Rosario led off the fourth inning with his ninth homer of the season to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead. Stults, a left-hander, gave up five hits and three runs while throwing 68 pitches in five innings.

“Even though his pitch count was down,” Black said, “I thought it was time to take him out. They had the heart of their order coming through, and I wanted to get a right-hander on those guys.”

NOTES: Rockies 1B Kyle Parker’s single in the second inning on Wednesday was his first major league hit. He had gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his first stint with the Rockies last month and was recalled Tuesday. ... Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario was charged with his ninth passed ball of the season, matching his 2013 total.