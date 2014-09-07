Rockies let big lead slip away but still win

DENVER -- Nothing has come easy this season for the Colorado Rockies. And that was again the case Saturday night when they blew a four-run lead but beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 in 12 innings on a single by Drew Stubbs.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu led off the 12th with a double, rifling the first pitch from Jesse Hahn (7-4) inside first base and down the right-field line. After shortstop Charlie Culberson sacrificed LeMahieu to third, right fielder Charlie Blackmon was intentionally walked. He took second on defensive indifference and Stubbs pulled a pitch into left field for his fifth career walk-off hit and the Rockies’ eighth walk-off win of the season.

Stubbs was facing a five-man infield that was drawn in and just two outfielders. Left fielder Cory Spangenberg came in from his position and was stationed to the left of second base, along with the shortstop and third baseman. Stubbs singled to the left of third baseman Yangervis Solarte, ending a four-hour, 52-minute marathon.

“In that situation, all you try to do is get a pitch that’s elevated,” Stubbs said. “Whatever it takes, get it to the outfield grass. He threw me three straight breaking balls. The last one was a little further away from me. The first two were kind of up and in. I didn’t get it up in the air like I wanted to, but I hit it well enough to find a hole.”

Stubbs could not recall batting against a five-man infield and said, “It’s an interesting tactic by them, but maybe a few feet either way and it might have worked for them.”

Padres manager Bud Black, who lauded his team for coming back from 4-0 and 6-2 deficits and scoring in five successive innings, starting with the fourth, said, “It just came down to LeMahieu getting that liner inside the bag down the line. We just couldn’t defend it at the end.”

Trying to defend with five infielders was somewhat born out of desperation and Black said he wasn’t “anything real progressive.” Indeed, Black remembered the Los Angeles Angels during his seven-season stint as their pitching coach occasionally deploying a fifth infielder.

”Make them hit the ball over their heads,“ Black said. ”With one less infielder, the ball has a chance to go through. Again, it’s a tough situation. Man on third, less than two (outs), do-or-die situation.

“It was a hard-fought game by both sides. Two teams getting after it. They got us.”

Nick Masset (2-0), the 10th Rockies pitcher, worked the 12th and was the winner for the Rockies (58-84), who left 15 runners on base but won for the 10th time in their past 14 games at Coors Field.

Rockies left-hander Rex Brothers, who has a 5.82 ERA, blew his sixth save of the season. He came on to face left-handed hitting Seth Smith with one out in the eighth and runners at first and third and gave up a single that tied the score at 6.

Spangenberg hit a two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle with one out in the seventh inning that cut Colorado’s lead to 6-5. It was the second career homer for Spangenberg, both as a pinch hitter, and came after shortstop Alexi Amarista was hit with a pitch just above his right knee.

Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa gave up his third run in three innings and second with two outs when Jedd Gyroko doubled in the sixth to cut Colorado’s lead to 6-3. The hit scored Rymer Liriano, who had singled with one out and stole second.

After getting ahead of Yasmani Grandal 0-2, De La Rosa walked him to end his outing at 5 2/3 innings and 88 pitches. Manager Walt Weiss said he took out his 13-game winner because De La Rosa had taken a bouncer off his left elbow to open the sixth.

Catcher Michael McKenry and first baseman Justin Morneau, who went 4-for-6, homered for the Rockies, accounting for three of their first four runs as they built a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Padres starter Joe Weiland made his first appearance in the majors since May 6, 2012, shortly before he undewent Tommy John surgery on July 27, 2012. He gave up seven hits and four runs in 2 1/3 innings, throwing just 39 of 66 pitches for stirkes.

”Joe was a little spotty,“ Black said. ”The ball-strike ratio wasn’t great. The fastball command wasn’t there. He wasn’t missing by a lot. He wasn’t erratic. But he was just missing off the plate a lot with his fastball.

“His stuff was fine. He just couldn’t seem to make enough pitches with his fastball to get in good counts.”

NOTES: Joe Wieland was the first San Diego pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery and return to the majors with the Padres since Shawn Estes, who underwent the surgery in June 2006 and returned to the Padres in May 2008. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek, who threw a three-hit shutout Friday and won 3-0, is the first rookie to throw a shutout in Denver. And it was only the 10th time a pitcher threw a shutout while allowing three or fewer hits in Denver, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Matzek is the fourth Rockies rookie pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout. The last was Jason Jennings, on Aug. 23, 2001, at the New York Mets in his major league debut. ... Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26 due to shoulder soreness, played catch and felt fine. ... The Padres are scheduled to face three left-handed starters in this series. They last faced three left-handers in a series on Sept. 7-9, 2012, at home against Arizona and last faced three left-handed starters in a series on the road in June 2012, also at Coors Field.