Padres get off to quick start in rout of Rockies

DENVER -- The San Diego Padres spoiled the start of Colorado’s first extended homestand of the season and the return of Jorge De La Rosa by pounding the Rockies 14-3 Monday.

The Padres packed their scoring into three big innings and did most of their damage early. They jumped on De La Rosa, the Rockies’ top starter, for five runs in the first and four more in the second for a 9-0 lead.

“My command wasn’t there,” De La Rosa said. “I make really bad pitches today, and they hit it really good.”

San Diego piled up 17 hits, including three each by right fielder Matt Kemp, who had four RBIs, and catcher Brad Norris. First baseman Yonder Alonso drove in three runs. Third baseman Will Middlebrooks hit a two-triple in the second, and left fielder Will Venable hit a two-run homer to cap the Padres’ five-run fifth.

Every member of the Padres’ lineup had at least one hit.

The first three batters in the Padres’ lineup, center fielder Wil Myers, Norris and Kemp, each scored three runs.

De La Rosa pitched three innings and yielded a career-high tying nine runs, seven of them earned.

“It’s my first start,” De La Rosa said. “Been pitching in Triple-A (for two rehab starts), but it’s not the same. I was really excited. Hope I can be more calm next time and get better.”

De La Rosa, who began the season on the disabled list with a left groin strain, was activated Monday. He had the necessary rest to pitch Sunday at Dodger Stadium, but manager Walt Weiss opted to wait another day and start De La Rosa at Coors Field, where he has been extraordinarily successful.

De La Rosa (0-1) took the mound with a 45-14 career mark at Coors Field, including 10-2 with a 3.08 ERA last season. De La Rosa yielded six hits in the Padres’ first-inning onslaught. The Padres last scored five runs in the first at Cincinnati on July 29, 2009.

“With Jorge -- and we’ve seen him good, the league has seen him good, especially in this park -- the thing that stood out for me was that the ball was elevated more than what we’ve seen from him over the years,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Some balls were up out over the plate, which is non-De La Rosa-like.”

The Padres (9-5) earned their fifth win in six games, while the Rockies (7-6) lost their fourth straight. In those four losses, the Rockies have been outscored 34-9. Colorado began a seven-game homestand. The Rockies played three home games against the Cubs from April 10-12 surrounded by nine games on the road.

Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0) made his Coors Field debut and held the Rockies to two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“Despaigne kept his focus,” Black said. “In a game where we scored nine early runs, that is more difficult than you think, because you’re trying to throw strikes and you can’t just pump it down the middle.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Scott Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the roster for Jorge De La Rosa, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from a left groin strain. ... Rockies LF Corey Dickerson, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, aggravated the condition as he broke from the batters’ box in the third and was removed from the game. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado was scratched from the lineup due to a sore left wrist and is listed day-to-day. He started the Rockies’ previous 12 games and played all but one inning of those games. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw 81 pitches in six innings in an extended spring training game in Peoria, Ariz. He will be re-evaluated Tuesday when he rejoins the Padres. Kennedy is eligible to come off the disabled list Saturday. ... Padres LF Justin Upton was back in the lineup and went 1-for-3. He strained his left quadriceps Saturday and didn’t play the following day. With the Padres leading 9-0, Upton was removed from the game in the fourth.