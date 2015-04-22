Sizzling Padres rally past slumping Rockies

DENVER -- Last year, the San Diego Padres’ feeble offense severely limited the team’s ability to stage a comeback. The Padres now possess legitimate firepower after their winter makeover.

San Diego struck for four runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to overhaul the Colorado Rockies 7-6 at Coors Field. The win was the Padres’ ninth in 11 games, while the Rockies lost their fifth straight.

At 10-5, the Padres are off to their best 15-game start since they were a franchise-best 12-3 in 1998 when they went to the World Series.

San Diego posted its sixth comeback win of the season Tuesday.

“I‘m real proud of this team, man,” said Padres right fielder Matt Kemp, who drove in a run with a third-inning single and made a superb catch on Charlie Blackmon’s line drive to end the seventh, “because every game I think we’ve been behind, we’ve at least fought to try and get back in the game or have gotten back in the game and given ourselves a chance to win games. And that shows the character of our team that no team can take us lightly because we’re always going to stay in it and try to win games.”

The Padres’ rally came at the expense of Boone Logan (0-1). With Colorado leading 5-3, the left-hander replaced Rafael Betancourt with one out and a runner on first in the eighth, and he hit first baseman Yonder Alonso with a 1-2 pitch. Pinch hitter Yangervis Solarte followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-4.

Shortstop Alexi Amarista’s safety squeeze bunt was fielded by Logan, who threw home in time to get Alonso. However, center fielder Wil Myers followed with a game-tying single, and catcher Derek Norris added a two-run double to right-center.

“I’ve always hit lefties a little better than righties, most righties do,” said Norris, who also doubled and scored in the third. “Just looking for a decent pitch in the strike zone just to put the barrel to, not necessarily trying to go to right-center but just put a good swing on a decently thrown pitch.”

The Padres, whose .226 average last year was the lowest in the majors, took an early 2-0 lead, only to have the Rockies tie the game in the fourth and go ahead 5-2 with a three-run fifth that included Blackmon’s two-run triple.

The Padres cut the lead to 5-3 in the seventh on Myers’ double off Brooks Brown. Brandon Maurer (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh after starter Brandon Morrow gave up five runs in six innings. Closer Craig Kimbrel allowed a leadoff homer in the ninth to catcher Nick Hundley, who also tripled home a run in the fourth. However, Kimbrel retired the next three batters to earn his fifth save.

During their five-game losing streak, the Rockies have been outscored 41-15.

“Offensively, we’re not as hot as we were a week or so ago,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We need to get the offense going again. We’ve run into some tough arms, but that’s the way it’s going to be all year. There’s some tough arms in the division. Saw some in L.A. (last weekend), seen some with this club. We got to deal with it and deal with it a little better than we have.”

Rockies starter Tyler Matzek, who issued a career-high six walks through five innings, eased out of trouble in the fifth and kept the game tied at 2-2 when he got Kemp to ground into an inning-ending double play after an error by third baseman Rafael Ynoa loaded the bases. That was the final inning for Matzek, who threw just 44 of 85 pitches for strikes but escaped with minimal damage.

Myers had two RBIs and a game-high three hits, while Norris and Padres third baseman Will Middlebrooks added two hits apiece.

NOTES: Padres SS Clint Barmes led off the third with his first home run since Sept. 11, 2003, ending a string of 153 at-bats between homers. ... Padres RHP Brandon Morrow reached base for the first time in his career when he walked in the fifth. He was hitless in 19 at-bats without drawing a walk or getting hit by a pitch to that point. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (left wrist strain) and LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) didn’t start, though Dickerson appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth and grounded out. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (strained left hamstring) rejoined the team after throwing 81 pitches in six innings Monday in an extended spring training game at Peoria, Ariz. He could return to the rotation Saturday against the Dodgers. ... Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne singled Monday for his first major league hit. He began his career 0-for-30, the second-longest hitless streak to start a career, trailing only RHP Joey Hamilton, who went 0-for-57.