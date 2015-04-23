Rockies end 5-game skid with walk-off win

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Daniel Descalso stood at home plate in the ninth inning as the San Diego Padres set up their five-man infield Wednesday night.

There was one out, the bases were loaded and the score was tied 4-4. Descalso calmly lined the second pitch from reliever Shawn Kelley into the gap in left-center for a long single that gave the Rockies a 5-4 victory and ended their five-game losing streak.

“It’s a different look, but you can’t try to do too much,” said Descalso, whom the Rockies signed as a free agent in the offseason to fortify their bench. “Try to get a good pitch and drive it back up the middle where there’s no outfielder, so I was able to do that.”

Descalso’s game-winning hit came after the Rockies welcomed left fielder Corey Dickerson and third baseman Nolan Arenado back to their lineup and got a much-needed seven-inning start from Kyle Kendrick.

Dickerson homered in the first and eighth innings, the latter shot off setup man Joaquin Benoit tying the game at 4 after the Padres scored twice in the seventh to go ahead 4-3. Colorado’s lead could have been larger had shortstop Troy Tulowitzki not saved a run with a diving stop for the second out in the seventh before Arenado did likewise to end the inning after snaring a Wil Myers grounder with runners on second and third.

Dickerson was limited to pinch-hitting Tuesday after being forced to leave in the third inning Monday when the plantar fasciitis in his left foot flared up.

Arenado did not play Monday and Tuesday due to a left wrist strain. In addition to five assists at third base Wednesday, Arenado doubled home a run in the first to put the Rockies ahead 2-1 and scored the winning run after leading off the ninth with a single.

“Not playing the last couple days, I don’t think that’s why we lost,” Arenado said. “It’s just nice to get back on the field and help my team win. When I‘m on the bench, I feel like I‘m not doing my job.”

Kendrick pitched seven innings of four-run ball, becoming the first Rockies starter throw a pitch in the seventh since the season opener. Kendrick got 14 outs on ground balls.

It was a timely effort, as Rockies relievers entered the game having logged a National League-leading 52 1/3 innings, the result of their starters averaging just 5.12 innings in the team’s first 14 games. Manager Walt Weiss had to call on his relievers to cover seven innings Monday and five more Tuesday, necessitating roster moves Wednesday that increased the bullpen from seven to eight relievers.

“Kyle was awesome,” Weiss said. “We needed him to go probably seven (innings) tonight, and that’s exactly what he did. I wish we would’ve gotten him a win. He deserved it. He really stepped up. He went deep in the game. He attacked the strike zone with all his pitches and let his defense work for him.”

Colorado reliever John Axford, who came off the restricted list Wednesday, retired the side in order in the eighth, throwing eight of 10 pitches for strikes in his second appearance of the season and first since April 8.

“He didn’t show any rust from the layoff,” Weiss said. “It was impressive.”

Closer Adam Ottavino (1-0), who has not allowed a run in 8 1/3 innings this season, set the side down in order in the ninth.

Padres starter James Shields gave up three runs in six innings. He threw 78 pitches, and manager Bud Black said Shields could have gone eight innings, but his spot in the batting order arose in the seventh.

Cory Spangenberg pinch-hit for Shields and doubled, putting the Padres ahead 4-3. They tied the game earlier in the inning when first baseman Yonder Alonso singled with one out and catcher Derek Norris followed with a run-scoring double.

Dickerson’s second homer tied the game, and the Rockies rallied in the ninth. After Arenado’s leadoff single, Kelley struck out right fielder Carlos Gonzalez and gave up a single to catcher Michael McKenry that sent Arenado to third. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked, and Descalso followed with his game-winning hit.

“I got ahead with the first pitch and left the second up a little bit,” Kelley said. “For me, the McKenry at-bat is the one that changed it. After the strikeout, he gets the runner to third with less than two outs on a slider that wasn’t well executed.”

The loss was just the second in eight games for the Padres (10-6). The Rockies (8-7) earned their first walk-off victory of the season, a particularly satisfying way to snap the losing streak.

“It was huge,” Arenado said. “When you have leads and then you don’t have them anymore, it gets a little devastating. But we didn’t let it hurt us this time, that’s the big thing.”

NOTES: Colorado LF Corey Dickerson’s two-homer game was the third of his career and first since Sept. 7 against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. ... Rockies RHP John Axford was reinstated from the restricted list, and 1B Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Colorado RHP LaTroy Hawkins was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right biceps tendinitis, and RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup after missing two games with a left wrist strain. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) threw a bullpen session with no issues and is expected to start Saturday against the Dodgers when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. ... 2B Yangervis Solarte’s homer in the first gave the Padres home runs in 10 straight games. They last homered in 10 consecutive games May 12-22, 2006. The club record is 14 straight games from July 14-29, 1998.