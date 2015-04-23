Rockies claim 2-1 win over Padres

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies parlayed a strong start by Jordan Lyles, shutdown relief pitching and another home run by Corey Dickerson into a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The victory gave the Rockies a split of the four-game series and came after their 5-4 win Wednesday night on pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso’s walk-off single that ended a five-game losing streak.

“We’ve shown some resiliency early on here,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s a good ballgame, and to be able to win a game like that, it’s going to help our confidence.”

The Rockies (9-7) are 3-2 in one-run games this season, including 2-2 at home. Overall at Coors Field, the Rockies improved to 3-4.

The Padres (10-7) lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Lyles, who pitched six innings in each of his first three starts, worked 6 2/3 innings and joined Kyle Kendrick as the only Rockies starters to reach the seventh inning this season.

Lyles gave up a run in the fourth inning on a single by first baseman Yonder Alonso, who went 3-for-3 with a walk. Alonso’s hit followed a single by right fielder Matt Kemp and the first of Lyles’ two walks.

Lyles had issued nine walks in 18 innings in his three previous starts but made an adjustment that led to better fastball command.

“When I go arm-side on my fastball, I tend to fall off the mound a little bit,” Lyles said. “(I) try to get extra movement instead of throwing it through the target and getting depth instead of run. We made some strides today.”

Lyles (2-1) left after walking Alexi Amarista with his 96th pitch, putting runners on first and second for pinch-hitter Justin Upton, who is 5-for-9 against Lyles and so Weiss went to his bullpen.

Scott Oberg, who began his second tour this season with the Rockies when they recalled him from Triple-A Albuquerque, relieved Lyles and struck out Upton with a 95 mph fastball.

Dickerson led off the fifth with a first-pitch homer against starter Tyson Ross on a 92 mph fastball. It was his third homer in two days -- his fifth of the season -- and put the Rockies ahead 2-1.

“I got ready early and he threw a fastball that I think was meant to be further inside,” Dickerson said, “and it came back over and got a good swing on it. I was just trying to be on time.”

That was the final inning for Ross, who needed 106 pitches to get through the fifth and was fortunate to allow just two runs. He walked four and twice left the bases loaded.

Ross (1-1) issued three walks in a 37-pitch first inning, the final one to Descalso with the bases loaded, but avoided a big inning by striking out center fielder Drew Stubbs.

The Rockies’ only hit that inning was third baseman Nolan Arenado’s slow grounder to Ross.

“I just struggled finding my release point in that first inning,” Ross said. “I made a cardinal sin in baseball, walking a guy with two outs, and I paid a price for it.”

In the third, Ross gave up two singles and a two-out walk to Stubbs to load the bases but struck out Lyles.

Rockies reliever Rafael Betancourt came on after Oberg and pitched the eighth. He gave up a two-out double to second baseman Cory Spangenberg but got Kemp to pop out.

Rockies closer Adam Ottavino was given the day off because of slight soreness in his lower right triceps. John Axford, no stranger to closing, took over for Ottavino.

Axford issued a one-out walk in the ninth but struck out left fielder Will Venable and Amarista to post his second save of the season and 118th of his career.

NOTES: Rockies INF Rafael Ynoa’s double in the eighth was his first hit as a pinch hitter. He was previously 0-for-8 with a walk in that role. ... Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte batted fourth for the first time in his career. He entered the game with 572 plate appearances and had batted in every other position in the lineup. ... San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy (left hamstring strain) will start Saturday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, who made two starts in Kennedy’s absence, will return to a long relief role. ... Rockies INF Daniel Descalso made his fourth start and appeared in his 11th game at first base. The previous three starts were last year with the St. Louis Cardinals. Descalso became the backup first baseman when Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. ... Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the on a double switch in the eighth and struck out. He’s hitting .175 (17-for-57) and has one hit in his past 22 at-bats and none in his past 14 at-bats.