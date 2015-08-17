Rusin, Rockies blank Padres

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Chris Rusin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 27, a little-noticed transaction in the waning days of last season.

That move has paid off this year and never more so than Sunday when Rusin threw his first career complete game. The Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-0 to break a six-game losing streak overall and a seven-game losing streak to the Padres.

Rusin (4-5), whose previous career-high was seven innings on three occasions, was masterful. He gave up five singles with one walk and four strikeouts. He retired the final 10 batters he faced, got 13 outs on ground balls and threw 106 pitches, 71 strikes.

“He can bury the ball in,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s got the two-seamer that guys roll over. He knows how to pitch off the barrel, and he keeps his cool at all times. He’s put us in a position to win virtually every time out.”

Rusin, who made his Rockies debut May 26, has pitched at least six innings in nine of 14 starts this season for the Rockies. This was just the third time in 116 games this season that a Rockies starter was on the mound as late as the eighth inning. The Rockies last shutout win at Coors Field was 6-0 against the Padres on Sept. 7, 2014. On Sept. 5, 2014, Tyler Matzek threw the last complete game shutout by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field, a three-hitter in a 3-0 win against the Padres.

Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez homered for the Rockies in the fourth, and catcher Michael McKenry, who was behind the plate for Matzek’s shutout, hit a three-run double in the seventh as the Rockies capitalized on an error by first baseman Derek Norris, who dropped a pop up and the Rockies capitalized.

In the sixth, Rusin was called for a balk with the bases loaded, but that call was reversed and Rusin escaped.

After Padres starter Ian Kennedy retired the first 11 batters he faced, six on strikeouts, Gonzalez drove a 1-0 fastball over the wall in center field to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez had one hit in his previous 21 at-bats before clubbing his 27th home run.

“I felt like I missed his first pitch of the game (to me),” Gonzalez said. “I hit a fly ball to center field. He’s a guy who is aggressive with his fastball. On the second at-bat, he got a 1-0 count and he tried to paint one on the outside corner and I was able to hit it to center field. It was a good pitch, but at the same time, it was a good pitch for me to hit.”

Kennedy (7-11) allowed four hits and four runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings with one intentional walk and a season-high tying eight strikeouts. In nine starts at Coors Field, Kennedy is 2-3 with a 3.02 ERA.

“Today we lost,” Kennedy said, “but I gave our team a chance. Just frustrated I couldn’t pick up Derek Norris in the seventh.”

After Kennedy retired the first two batters in the seventh, Norris -- the Padres’ regular catcher making his seventh career start at first -- dropped third baseman Nolan Arenado’s pop up. First baseman Ben Paulsen doubled off the wall in left, and after an intentional walk to second baseman DJ LeMahieu loaded the bases, McKenry cleared them by rifling a first-pitch fastball into the gap in right-center for a double to make it 4-0.

Rusin didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until Norris and right fielder Matt Kemp hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the sixth. Rusin walked left fielder Justin Upton on four pitches to load the bases and then was called for a first-pitch balk by second base umpire Lance Barrett.

That call was overturned by the umpires, prompting an argument from interim manager Pat Murphy, who was ejected by third base umpire Dan Iassogna. Rusin then left the bases loaded by getting second baseman Jedd Gyorko to ground out.

Rusin recently began occasionally using what Weiss calls a “roll-through windup,” which has created timing issues for hitters and been effective.

“(Barrett) just assumed it was a balk, because he looked weird,” Weiss said. “But the fact that he’s going from his windup, he can do anything he wants. He’s going from a windup with the bases loaded so he doesn’t have to come to a complete stop. I think that’s where the confusion was.”

Rusin said the reversed balk call “fired me up just a little bit” to face Gyroko with the bases loaded.

“After that,” Rusin said, “I was just really locked in, hitting all my spots.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP David Hale (left groin strain) is scheduled to come off the disabled list Tuesday and start against the Nationals, taking the rotation spot of RHP Eddie Butler, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. ... Padres 3B Cory Spangenberg made his first start since coming off the disabled list Friday after missing 38 games with a left knee contusion. ... Padres C Derek Norris threw out a career-high three runners trying to steal Saturday night, the most by a Padres catcher since Rene Rivera also threw out three runners at Colorado on May 18, 2014. Norris’ 31 caught stealing are the most by a Padres catcher since Ben Davis had 34 in 2001. ... Padres 1B Yonder Alonso checked out fine Sunday. He was hit in the right temple by Justin Upton’s helmet Saturday night when it bounced off the dugout floor after Upton threw his helmet in disgust.