Padres put another beating on Rockies 16-3

DENVER -- It has been an odd, record-setting week for the San Diego Padres as their offense bouncing from feeble to unstoppable in a matter of days.

They pounded the Colorado Rockies 16-3 on Saturday as Matt Kemp hit two homers and tied his career high with six RBIs, and Corey Spangenberg and Wil Myers also homered in a 19-hit attack.

After setting a major league record to start a season with 30 scoreless innings, the Padres have scored 29 runs in two wins over the Rockies, establishing a club record for runs scored in consecutive games. The Padres old record of 28 was set Aug. 5-6, 2011.

“Offensively, I guess we won’t score between one and nine runs a game,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “I guess it’s feast or famine right now, but we’ll get some normal baseball here at some point in time.”

The Padres broke their season-opening scoring drought with a six-run fourth Friday. They erupted for two six-run outbursts Saturday, the first coming in the fourth when Kemp and Spangenberg hit three-run homers off Rockies starter Jorge De La Rosa (0-1) and the Padres built a 7-0 lead.

Trevor Story’s jaw-dropping home run streak ended as he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. He is the first player in major league history to homer in the first four games of his career and hit six homers in that span.

Asked whether it was a relief of sorts not to be dealing with a historic home run streak as he tries to settle in as a big leaguer, Story said: “I wouldn’t say I was putting pressure on myself to do that, but yeah, it’s kind of a relief.”

Kemp, who hit a solo homer in the third and singled home two runs in the three-run sixth that put the Padres ahead 10-2, has gone 7-for-11 with three homers and 10 RBIs in the first two games of this series. In 74 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .339 with 21 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBIs.

“I just see the ball well. I like it, and hopefully I can continue to hit well here,” Kemp said.

It was his eighth career multi-homer game and first with the Padres, his fourth such game against the Rockies and second at Coors Field.

Drew Pomeranz (1-0) made his Padres debut and allowed four hits and two runs in five innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. He began his career in the majors with the Rockies in September 2011, about six weeks after being the centerpiece acquisition for the Rockies in the trade that sent pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez to the Cleveland Indians.

“I felt great out there,” Pomeranz said. “I had everything pretty much working right from the beginning. I was just trying to be aggressive, go out there, stay in good counts, try to get them out early.”

After getting 3 1/3 innings from starter Jordan Lyles on Friday, manager Walt Weiss was hopeful opening day starter De La Rosa could take pressure off the bullpen. Instead, he allowed seven hits and five walks in four innings and needed 97 pitches to make it that far.

De La Rosa, who has allowed 22 baserunners in 8 2/3 innings in two starts and has a 12.46 ERA, left the clubhouse before reporters entered.

“He just had trouble throwing strikes with all his pitches,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss after watching his starting pitcher work fewer than five innings for the third time in five games.

NOTES: Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte suffered a right hamstring strain and left the game in the fourth. He pulled up as he neared first base after hitting a single. ... San Diego pinch hitter Jabari Blash doubled in the sixth inning for his first major league hit. ... Padres RHP Tyson Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. The move created a roster spot for LHP Brand Hand, who joined the Padres on Saturday after being claimed off waivers from Miami. ... Padres RHP James Shields will start Sunday on regular rest in place of the injured Ross. Shields had been scheduled to start Monday. ... Padres LHP Robbie Erlin will go into the rotation and start Tuesday at Philadelphia. ... 1B James Loney signed a minor league contract with the Padres and made his debut in the organization Friday at Triple-A El Paso, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. ... Rockies RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) will make his first rehab start for High-A Modesto on Sunday at Stockton and throw 65 pitches for five innings. The start was pushed back from Saturday because of rain in Stockton. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) threw 20 fastballs off the mound Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz., complex with the catcher in front of the plate. ... Rockies LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) threw 30 fastballs with good command in a bullpen session in Scottsdale Ariz. If he continues to progress, Matzek might face hitters around April 15. ... Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino threw sliders off the mound for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery May 7, 2015.