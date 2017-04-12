Senzatela pitches Rockies past Padres

DENVER -- Antonio Senzatela made personal history, and the Colorado Rockies set an unusual franchise record Tuesday night in their 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

In his Coors Field debut and second major league start, Senzatela, 22, threw seven superb innings and recorded his first win in the big leagues.

Senzatela was given a game ball from his performance and said when he returns to his native Venezuela, he would put that keepsake at the grave of his mother, Nidya, who died of stomach cancer on July 24.

"I know she's watching me," Senzatela said.

The Rockies won a game on three solo home runs for the first time franchise history. Carlos Gonzalez tied the game at 1 with a homer in the fourth inning. Charlie Blackmon made it 2-2 when he went deep in the sixth, and Nolan Arenado connected for the game-winner, his third homer of the season, in the seventh.

Senzatela (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Four pitches into the game, he was behind 1-0 after Manuel Margot led off with his third homer of the season, connecting on a 1-2 slider.

"(After the) home run, I say, 'OK, keep the ball down, ground balls. No fly balls,'" Senzatela said. "I had good fastball command today."

He got nine outs on ground balls in an efficient 94-pitch outing that included 64 strikes. Senzatela said he threw one changeup and 12-15 sliders, relying on a mid-90s fastball that he was able to pinpoint.

"He's got a good heartbeat good, pulse is good, competes," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He's focused, and he's always in a pretty good space as far as in-game awareness."

Senzatela gave up a run in the sixth on two singles and Wil Myers' sacrifice fly. Black went to the mound with two outs in the seventh and runners on first and second before Senzatela faced pinch hitter Luis Sardinas. Senzatela said Black, in so many words, told him to get a ground ball. Senzatela got Sardinas to hit into a force play and became the first Rockies' starter to work seven innings this season.

Adam Ottavino struck out the side in the eighth, atoning for his outing Thursday when he blew a save and cost Senzatela a chance to win his major league debut at Milwaukee.

"I felt very guilty I gave up a homer the last time he pitched and he didn't get a win in his debut," Ottavino said. "Today was a chance obviously to get him that win, and he pitched more than good enough to make that happen."

Greg Holland earned his major-league-leading fifth save as the Rockies improved to 4-0 in one-run games. Their other two wins were by two runs.

Padres starter Jered Weaver allowed two runs and three hits in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. He gave up the homers to Gonzalez and Blackmon and left the game in favor of pinch hitter Sardinas.

"He was outstanding," Padres manager Andy Green said of Weaver. "Probably could have gone longer, if we didn't need to pinch-hit right there to try and take a chance on getting ahead. Obviously he's not happy about the two home runs, but outside of that, no damage at all. Kept them off balance all day, made good pitches, pitched inside well, sped 'em up, slowed 'em down, couldn't ask for anything more from him today. We just couldn't scratch too much from our side."

Miguel Diaz (1-1), who recorded his first career win in his fourth big league appearance on Monday, relieved Weaver and promptly gave up the opposite-field homer to right to Arenado on a 1-1 fastball that was down and away.

"It was a pretty good pitch," Green said. "He got out there and hit it out. You can always look back in hindsight and say you didn't like the matchup. But I think we did like that matchup going into that as much as you can like a matchup against Nolan Arenado."

NOTES: Padres RHP Zach Lee will start Wednesday. RHP Luis Perdomo, who was scheduled to start, will be placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 8 due to right shoulder inflammation. ... Rockies SS Cristhian Adames made his first start of the season after pinch-hitting twice in the previous eight games, and he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He replaced SS Trevor Story, who was 4-for-27 with three doubles and 12 strikeouts. Story pinch-hit and struck out in the seventh. ... Rockies RHP Jairo Diaz made his first rehab appearance Monday since he underwent Tommy John surgery on March 8, 2016. Diaz threw nine pitches, seven strikes, in one scoreless inning at high Class A Lancaster and is scheduled to again pitch one inning for that club Wednesday. ... Padres C Austin Hedges went 0-for-4, extending his hitless string to start the season to 23 at-bats.