Story, Blackmon help Rockies hold off Padres

DENVER -- It took nearly one month, and it wasn't easy, but the Colorado Rockies finally posted consecutive victories for the first time since they completed a six-game winning streak June 20.

Colorado scored seven times in the first three innings, then held on for a 9-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Coors Field.

Trevor Story drove in three runs, and Charlie Blackmon hit his fourth leadoff homer among three hits as the Rockies followed up their 13-4 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday by winning for the seventh time in 22 games.

The win enabled the Rockies (54-41) to move within a half game of the idle Arizona Diamondbacks for the top National League wild-card spot and maintain their 5 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card berth.

Gerardo Parra hit his eighth home run, giving him seven consecutive games with at least one RBI and 11 in that span since coming off the disabled list. Since being reinstated after missing 28 games due to a right quad strain, Parra is 13-for-28 (.464).

The Rockies held a 7-2 lead after three innings but were forced to use four pitchers in the eighth after the Padres scored three times.

Hector Sanchez hit a solo homer off Jake McGee, Jabari Blash lifted a sacrifice fly, and Allen Cordoba hit an RBI single off Adam Ottavino to cut Colorado's lead to 8-6. Scott Oberg gave up a single before Mike Dunn recorded the out of the inning.

DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth gave closer Greg Holland a three-run cushion. Holland gave up a two-out double but earned his 29th save in 30 opportunities.

"He clearly wasn't his typical self," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He didn't have his normal sink, wasn't locating really much of anything. I think he got squared up a few times in the first inning and after that kind of pitched away from contact. And he's a guy that's always pitched to contact, always gotten ground balls. But even the balls that were hit in the first, most of those were in the air, and that's not his M.O."

Colorado's German Marquez (7-4) allowed three runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts and walked two.

Marquez gave up a two-run homer to Blash in the second -- a 477-foot shot to center, the longest home run at Coors Field this season -- but seemed to find a groove after third baseman Nolan Arenado started an inning-ending double play in the third with a nifty stop.

Marquez packed five of his strikeouts from the fourth through the sixth when he retired nine of the 11 batters he faced.

"My fastball at first wasn't working as well," Marquez said through a translator. "Once I got into the third inning, I had really good command of it, and my curveball was just on point from the very start of the game."

Blackmon's leadoff homer extended his franchise record for such homers to 26. His 22nd home run overall soared an estimated 451 feet, banging off the facade of the third deck in right field.

Story hit a game-tying single in the second after Blash's homer, and the Rockies chased Perdomo by scoring five times in the third.

Story hit a two-run double and Marquez hit a run-scoring infield single after the Rockies scored on bases-loaded walks to Mark Reynolds and LeMahieu. Story has recorded multi-RBI games for the first time this season and has five hits in his past 12 at-bats to raise his average to .230, the highest it has been since June 20.

"I see certain counts where the swing is shortening," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "He's taking a better approach to the overall at-bat."

The Rockies improved to 9-6 in starts by Marquez. The 22-year-old rookie has pitched into the seventh in consecutive starts for the first time in his career, and his fastball was still clocked at 96 mph in the seventh.

"His ability to land some breaking balls as the game went on (was good)," Black said. "He mixed in some changeups, too. But to have three pitches and keep those guys on guard for any of them at any time is good stuff.

"He's growing as a pitcher in regards to the ability to throw a 1-0 curveball and a 2-1 curveball. Those are things that good pitchers do."

NOTES: Rockies RHP Jairo Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, and LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned there. ... Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (testicular cancer) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Double-A Hartford on Tuesday and throw three innings or about 45 pitches. ... Padres C Austin Hedges was scratched from the lineup and missed his third straight game after getting hit hard in the mask with a foul ball Friday. ... Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela will be recalled from Albuquerque to start Tuesday. ... Padres RHP Kirby Yates was reinstated from the paternity leave list and struck out the one batter he faced. RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.