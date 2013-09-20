San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Ronny Cedeno’s play isn’t making anyone forget about Everth Cabrera.

He is, however, beginning to force the Padres to think about including the 30-year-old shortstop in their 2014 plans.

“Ronny is making a statement,” Padres manager Bud Black told U-T San Diego. “We like him. This is a player we’re thinking about moving forward. Ronny has been making plays every day. He’s playing really well at a premium position.”

And that’s saying something considering what the Padres were getting out of Cabrera at the time of his season-ending suspension: The 26-year-old Cabrera, the Padres’ lone All-Star representative, was hitting .283 with a .355 on-base percentage, a National League-leading 37 steals and 54 runs scored in 95 games played.

Cedeno, meanwhile, has started 22 straight games at shortstop, hitting .255 with three homers, 21 RBIs and a .296 on-base percentage. The free-agent-to-be, who went 0-for-4 in a 10-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, is also playing solid defense up the middle as he looks get a jump on securing a job in 2014.

And he’d like it to be in San Diego.

”I love it here,“ said Cedeno, who signed with the Padres after being released by the Houston Astros. ”I feel like part of a family here. It is a really good group of guys. It’s very important for me to finish strong and play hard.

“I don’t know what is going to happen next year, but I know I am happy being here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-81

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Dodgers (Edinson Volquez, 9-11, 5.94) at Padres (Robbie Erlin, 2-3, 5.18)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin starts Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series. Erlin has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his eight starts this season and is 1-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three home starts. The rookie never faced the Dodgers.

--RHP Ian Kennedy’s streak of five consecutive starts without a loss ended Thursday as the Padres were hammered 10-1 at Pittsburgh. Kennedy (6-10) was rocked for six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings and was tagged for five runs in the fourth inning, including home runs by Pedro Alvarez and Neil Walker. Kennedy is 1-6 with a 5.64 ERA in 17 road starts this season. “He didn’t really command his pitches in the fourth,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He was hanging in there through the first three. They stressed him a bit but he got out of trouble. He couldn’t hold them off in the fourth, though.”

--3B Chase Headley’s six-game hitting streak ended Thursday as he went 0-for-4 in a 10-1 loss at Pittsburgh. He is still hitting .316 (12-for-38) in his last 11 games.

--RF Kyle Blanks was not in the starting lineup Thursday for a second straight game because of illness. Blanks left Tuesday night’s game in the sixth inning then pinch-hit on Wednesday night.

--SS Ronny Cedeno has filled in so well during the final two months of the season while All-Star SS Evereth Cabrera sits out a 50-game suspension from Major League Baseball for his part in the Biogenesis performance enhancing drug scandal that the Padres would like the veteran to come back next season. Manager Bud Black did not specify whether Cedeno, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, would compete with Cabrera for the starting shortstop next spring or be a utility infielder if re-signed. Cedeno is hitting .300 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 34 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He threw four pitches for strikes, he was running up there to 97, 98, using both sides of the plate. He continues to evolve as a pitcher -- I mean, he threw me changeup, slider, curve, everything, fastball away, fastball in. Any time a guy with that type of stuff starts to pitch that way, yeah, the sky is the limit for a guy like that.” -- C Nick Hundley, on Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole after a 10-1 Pirates win on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He hit in the cage Sept. 16. He admitted Sept. 18 that he might not play again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow. He is to be re-evaluated by Sept. 20.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes