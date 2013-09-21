San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Pitching is quietly becoming a strength for the Padres as they look toward the 2014 season.

Although San Diego lost its finale in Pittsburgh on Thursday -- right-hander Ian Kennedy gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings -- the Padres’ rotation played a huge role in the team winning 12 of its last 17 games.

On Friday, left-hander Robbie Erlin (3-3) had his best outing in the big leagues, shutting down a lineup of Dodger reserves and limiting them to four hits and matching a career-best seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, his longest outing as a major leaguer, in a 2-0 win. He walked one and threw 105 pitches (72 strikes). He said keeping his pitches down in the zone was a big key.

“Even if you miss over the plate and it’s down, there’s a shot you can get a ground ball,” said Erlin, who improved to 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Tucson on Aug. 28. “Everything felt the best. You always evaluate your outing based on execution. I felt like today’s was the best it’s been. I‘m happy with it but there’s still room to improve.”

“It’s all about how we pitch,” Padres manager Bud Black said of his team’s recent stretch of good play. “If we pitch well, we have a chance to win.”

While the pitching has been strong, that the Padres might be in the market for offensive upgrades in the offseason to add to a rotation looking brighter by the day the way Andrew Cashner (10-8, 3.21) and Tyson Ross (3-8, 3.24) are developing this second half of the season.

Some breathing room will only help the team pick up more wins in 2014.

“In close, low-scoring games, we have a chance,” Black said. “We play good defense. We don’t make a lot of mistakes. When we pitch really well, we generate just enough runs to be competitive. When we don’t pitch well, it’s tough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-81

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 14-9, 1.94) at Padres (Burch Smith, 1-1, 6.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Burch Smith will make his sixth start on Saturday against the Dodgers. Smith has never faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith won his first major league game last Sunday when he struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings against the Braves. Smith threw a no-hitter for five innings. Smith is 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in three starts at Petco Park.

--2B Jedd Gyorko became the fifth second baseman to hit 20 home runs in his rookie season when he took former teammate Edinson Volquez deep in the fifth on Friday night. The other members of the club are Danny Espinosa (21, 2011); Alexi Ramirez (21, 2008); Dan Uggla (27, 2006); and Joe Gordon (24, 1938). Also, Gyorko is four short of Nate Colbert’s club mark with nine games to go. ”As the season was kind of progressing, it was a number I wanted to get to,“ Gyorko said of cracking 20. ”

--LHP Robbie Erlin (3-3) had his best outing in the big leagues, shutting down a lineup of Dodger reserves and limiting them to four hits and matching a career-best seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, his longest outing as a major leaguer. The left-hander walked one and threw 105 pitches (72 strikes). He said keeping his pitches down in the zone was a big key. “Even if you miss over the plate and it’s down, there’s a shot you can get a ground ball,” said Erlin, who improved to 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Tucson on Aug. 28. “Everything felt the best. You always evaluate your outing based on execution. I felt like today’s was the best it’s been. I‘m happy with it but there’s still room to improve.”

--RHP Huston Street provided a little drama before putting the Dodgers away in the ninth of Friday’s victory. Street gave up a leadoff double to Skip Schumaker and a single to pinch-hitter Adrian Gonzalez with one out, putting runners at first and third. But the closer struck out pinch-hitters Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp for his 32nd save in 33 opportunities. “The good thing is they don’t have a lot of experience pinch-hitting, especially after a celebration,” Street said. Street has saved 24 in a row.

--OF Will Venable has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games at Petco Park, hitting .333 (16-for-48) during the stretch. Venable, who also stole his 21st base in Friday’s win over the Dodgers, has been successful in 38 of his last 44 (86.4 percent) attempted steals dating back to June 22 of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a few more games, so hopefully I can add a couple of more.” -- 2B Jedd Gyorko, on hitting his 20th homer of the season in a 2-0 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He hit in the cage Sept. 16. He admitted Sept. 18 that he might not play again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow. He is to be re-evaluated by Sept. 20.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes