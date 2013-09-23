San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Though one week remains in this season, the Padres are already getting some good news for next season.

Outfielder Carlos Quentin says he is feeling good after having season-ending surgery on his right knee Sept. 3 to remove particles from his patellar tendon. He has had three operations on the knee since the Padres acquired him from the White Sox in a trade Dec. 31, 2011.

“This was by far the best of the three,” Quentin said. “I‘m really encouraged. This gives me a good chance in 2014 for having a productive year.”

Quentin, 31, hit .275 with 13 home runs in 82 games this season. In 2012, his first year with the Padres, he was limited to 86 games because of knee problems and batted .261 with 16 home runs.

Quentin has two years and $17.5 million left on the four-year, $34,025,000 contract he signed with the Padres prior to last season. He is due to make $9.5 million next season and $8 million in 2014. There is a mutual option for $10 million in 2015 with a $3 million buyout that would trigger if he plays in at least 320 games from 2013-15.

Padres hitting coach Phil Plantier has suggested that Quentin alter his batting stance by standing more upright in an effort to alleviate stress on the knee.

“Right now, the most important thing is to keep him healthy,” Plantier said. “When you get deep into your legs, there’s benefits to it, but his body is worn down from it. Once you get used to doing it this way, it’s going to allow him to play more games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-83

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Brandon McCarthy, 5-9, 4.57) at Padres (Eric Stults, 9-13, 4.02)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner pitched well Sunday but had little to show for his effort. Cashner, who threw a shutout against the Pirates on Sept. 16, allowed an unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He threw 110 pitches (72 strikes). Cashner vented some frustrations after the loss, saying he was better than advertised by the media. “I think (being) healthy is probably my biggest thing,” he said. “That and where I come from ... and all the people who doubted me, all the reporters, all of you doubted me. It’s nice to stick it to you all.”

--1B Yonder Alonso hasn’t officially been shut down for the final week, but it is unlikely he will play again. Alonso hasn’t played since suffering a hand injury in late August against the Dodgers.

--3B Chase Headley didn’t start but reached on an error in a pinch-hitting appearance in the eighth inning. Logan Forsythe started in his place.

--C Rene Rivera went 1-for-3 Sunday, extending his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Rivera is hitting .364 during that stretch.

--LHP Eric Stults, who faces the Diamondbacks on Monday, has gone 1-6 in 11 starts in the second half despite producing some quality outings. He snapped a career-worst six-game losing streak with a win in his last start, Sept. 17 at Pittsburgh. Stults is 1-2 with a 4.43 ERA in three starts this season against Arizona. In his career, he is 4-4 against the Diamondbacks with a 4.39 ERA in 10 games (eight starts).

--RHP Casey Kelly, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2, started playing catch from 60 feet Saturday. As a rookie in 2012, Kelly went 2-3 with a 6.21 ERA in six starts for San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made two mistakes. One was foul and the other one was to (Michael) Young.” -- RHP Andrew Cashner, after the Padres’ 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. Young’s seventh-inning double, combined with an error by San Diego RF Will Venable, led to the game’s only run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He hit in the cage Sept. 16. He is unlikely to play again this season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2. He started playing catch Sept. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes