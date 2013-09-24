San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Left-hander Robbie Erlin will make his final start of the season Thursday.

If that means one more chance to make a lasting impression in his bid for spot in the Padres’ 2014 rotation, so be it. The 22-year-old isn’t going to sweat anything the big-picture stuff.

“That’s exactly what I can do -- control what I do on the field,” Erlin said after throwing a career-best 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the newly crowned NL West champion Dodgers in his second-to-last start of the season Friday. “Everything else is out of my control. Going into the next start, I’ve got to get the curveball down consistently. That’s something I can improve upon. I threw a couple of changeups up, and obviously I can always fine-tune the fastball. Going into the next start, that will be a focus.”

Locating the fastball down was a focus going into Friday’s start, and Erlin did that consistently in dispatching the Dodgers, albeit against a makeshift lineup missing regulars Hanley Ramirez, Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Adrian Gonzalez and Andre Ethier.

Erlin, who was acquired along with pitcher Joe Wieland from the Rangers for reliever Mike Adams in 2011, matched a career high with seven strikeouts, allowed just four hits and walked just one. He took a big step forward, joining a handful of other young pitchers such as Tyson Ross and Burch Smith who have improved their stock this month.

“He’s making strides,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Erlin, who is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA. “(Pitching coach) Darren (Balsley) and Robbie have been working on a lot of things to become a finished major league pitcher. He’s on track.”

A veteran member of the San Diego rotation, Eric Stults, earned his 10th win Monday with a sharp outing during a 4-1 victory over Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-83

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 10-10, 3.75) at Padres (Tyson Ross, 3-8, 3.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Ronny Cedeno was hit in the head by a pitch from reliever Heath Bell with two outs in the seventh inning. Cedeno left the game, but the extent of his injury was unknown. Padres manager Bud Black said after the game that Cedeno was woozy and would be evaluated over the next 24 hours. “He’s got a little bit of a headache. He hit him pretty square,” Black said. “We’ll continue to monitor him overnight.”

--OF Will Venable didn’t play Monday because of an abdominal injury. Venable has been ailing for the past couple of weeks, manager Bud Black said, and his return date is unknown.

--C Nick Hundley connected off Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy for his career-high 12th home run to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning, allowing the Padres to prevail Monday. Hundley wasn’t sure if his three-run homer would stay fair. It sailed toward the left field foul, landing just fair near the second level of the Western Metal Supply building.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2012) is throwing 50 pitches routinely from 60 feet and is expected to progress to 75 feet this week. Although he’s much further behind than teammates Cory Luebke and Joe Wieland were when they began experiencing setbacks, Kelly remains optimistic about a timeline that should have him ready right around spring training. “The arm is feeling great,” Kelly said.

--C Yasmani Grandal, who had reconstructive ACL surgery in August, said he is expecting to be ready for spring training. Opening Day would be less than eight months removed from a procedure originally expected to sideline Grandal nine to 12 months, so manager Bud Black is tempering his catcher’s enthusiasm. “We’re cautiously optimistic about Yas being ready for spring training,” Black said.

--CF Cameron Maybin is feeling good after surgery in August on his nagging right wrist. He is expected to need four to five months of rehab, but he hopes to get at-bats in winter ball ahead of spring training. “I almost feel too good,” Maybin said of his wrist. “When they went in there, it was much worse than they thought. I could tell the difference three days after the surgery. Now it feels amazing compared to where it was before.”

--1B Yonder Alonso had an injection Saturday in his ailing right hand, and Padres manager Bud Black said he Alonso is unlikely to hit again this season after last week’s setback in the batting cage in Pittsburgh. However, Black said Alonso might be able to play in a game on defense.

--INF Logan Forsythe (plantar fasciitis) started a game Sunday for the first time since Sept. 3. His ailing right foot had limited him to six pinch-hitting appearances over the previous two-plus weeks. He appeared as a pinch hitter again Monday.

--RHP Tyson Ross, who starts against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, is 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA in his past 11 starts with 72 strikeouts and 19 walks. Since July 23, he has limited opponents to a .200 batting average, which is fourth best in the National League. Ross is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two starts this season (and his career) against the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Andrew Cashner is done for the season after throwing a career-high 175 innings. Cashner, 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA), got no run support and allowed only an unearned run in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out 128, walked 47 and allowed 151 hits this year.

--LHP Eric Stults gave up a run and scattered seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings Monday while beating the Diamondbacks. It was the second consecutive win for Stults (10-13), who snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Pirates in his last outing, Sept. 17. In facing the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season, Stults said he knew he needed to change things up. He said he used his slider more. “It’s tough when you see a team a lot and they’ve seen you a lot,” said Stults, who is 2-2 this season against Arizona and 5-4 in his career. “They know your tendencies, they know what your pitches do and what pitches you like to throw. Tonight we didn’t deviate a whole lot except we changed our approach to how many sliders I threw. It seemed to work against these guys.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I watched it about halfway there, and I thought it was going to be foul for sure. Fortunately, it stayed true. But right when I hit it, I thought it was a homer. About halfway through its life, I thought it was foul. I‘m pretty ecstatic about it.” -- C Nick Hundley, whose three-run, sixth-inning homer was the decisive blow Monday in the Padres’ 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ronny Cedeno (head) left the Sept. 23 game. He will be re-evaluated Sept. 24.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He might appear on defense during the final week of the season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6. He hopes to play winter ball.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament. He expects to be ready for spring training, but manager Bud Black isn’t certain Grandal will be ready by Opening Day.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2. He started playing catch Sept. 21. He hopes to be right for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes