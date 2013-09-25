San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Chase Headley is closing in on a dubious Padres record: the most strikeouts in franchise history.

After going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday in San Diego’s 2-1, 12-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, he sits three strikeouts from matching the 773 that Nate Colbert amassed while averaging 27 homers a year during a six-year stay with the Padres (1969-74).

Headley? Take away last year’s 31 homers -- which made it much easier to forgive fanning 157 times, three shy of Mike Cameron’s single-season franchise record set in 2007 -- and the Padres third baseman averaged 9.8 homers over his other five full seasons.

Of course, a September push that looks a lot like last year’s second-half run is beginning to show that Headley still has something more in his tank after struggling for much of the season. He has hit five of his 13 homers this month, and his .283/.394/.567 batting line in September is a lot closer to the .318/.389/.632 marks he put up over the final two months of the 2012 season.

“It’s been a good month so far,” Headley said. “And honestly, it could be a lot better had some things gone my way. You’re going to have some ups and downs over the course of a season. The last (few weeks) or so have definitely been on the high end of what you go through. ... This is more what I’ve expected than what I’d done up to that point.”

Padres manager Bud Black said Headley is displaying better plate discipline than he was earlier in the season.

“I think what we are seeing lately goes back to the foundation of Chase -- swing at strikes and take balls,” Black said of Headley, who has swung at more pitches outside the strike zone (28.7 percent) than he has at any point in his career. “This year, I think that got a little bit away from him for a number of reasons that we’ve talked about. Now you’re seeing him swing at strikes and take balls.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-84

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Randall Delgado, 5-6, 3.96) at Padres (Ian Kennedy, 6-10, 5.06)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Will Venable did not play Monday and Tuesday because of an abdominal strain. Manager Bud Black said the condition has been an issue for a few weeks, but he hoped to get Venable back in the lineup before the season ends Sunday. The results of an MRI taken Tuesday were not immediately available.

--SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t Tuesday after being hit in the head by a pitch from RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. “Hopefully, he’ll be back (Wednesday), but he’s not doing great,” manager Bud Black said. “Anytime there is a blow to the head, I think there is some sort of concussion. To what degree, that obviously depends. The (team) doctors said (Monday) night he was concussed to a certain point. Last night, he didn’t look great, but today, much better.”

--RHP Ian Kennedy will face his former teammates for the second time Wednesday since being traded July 31. Kennedy allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Diamondbacks on Aug. 27 but didn’t factor in the decision. Kennedy is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in seven starts at Petco Park.

--RHP Tyson Ross had a strong outing but got no run support again. Ross, who set down 10 consecutive batters at one point, gave up a run on three hits and three walks (one intentional) in eight innings in San Diego’s 12-inning setback to the Diamondbacks. He struck out six and hit a batter. Ross threw 90 pitches (61 strikes). A lack of offensive support has been Ross’ biggest headache. In his past 11 starts, the Padres have scored just 12 runs.

--OF Kyle Blanks went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in Tuesday’s 12-inning loss to the Diamondbacks. Blanks, OF/INF Jesus Guzman and 1B Tommy Medica were among the Padres who each fanned three times in the loss. The Padres struck out 17 times total in 42 at-bats in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted it off the plate, but it caught the plate. He’s a good hitter. He’s one of the best power hitters in the National League, and he put a good swing on it.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, on the sixth-inning pitch that Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt hit for a home run. It was the only run Ross allowed in eight innings during San Diego’s 2-1, 12-inning loss.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ronny Cedeno (head) left the Sept. 23 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 24.

--CF Will Venable (abdominal strain) did not play Sept 23-24. It’s uncertain if he’ll play again this season.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He might appear on defense during the final week of the season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6. He hopes to play winter ball.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament. He expects to be ready for spring training, but manager Bud Black isn’t certain Grandal will be ready by Opening Day.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2. He started playing catch Sept. 21. He hopes to be right for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes