San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Andrew Cashner is done for the season after throwing a career-high 175 innings, and his final month left a lasting impression of someone the Padres figure will be at the top of the rotation in 2014.

On top of going 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA this year, the 6-foot-6 right-hander finished the final month on a roll. Powered by his bid for a perfect game last week in Pittsburgh, Cashner lowered his ERA to 0.76 ERA in September after limiting the Dodgers to an unearned run over seven innings in a 1-0 loss Sunday. He struck out 21 batters, walked one and held opponents to a .115 average this month, the lowest for a starting pitch in any month in franchise history.

“We’ve felt that this guy was capable of being a frontline, major league starting pitcher based on a number of things we’ve talked about, and it’s shown up in his performances the last couple of months,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “There’s no reason to think it’s not going to continue. ... We feel as though we have a very, very good starting pitcher.”

The continued development, Black said, has a lot to do with how Cashner is using his fastball of late after spending much of the year working on his changeup and slider. Although his average fastball velocity of 94.6 mph is a few ticks off the 98 he averaged last year -- mostly because he’s saving his best bullets for when he needs them most -- Cashner is moving it in and around the strike zone in keeping hitters off balance.

“He’s understanding how good his fastball is and how to use it,” said Black, whose team routed the Diamondbacks 12-2 Wednesday. “I think he’s able to move his fastball around much better than he did earlier in the year. Earlier in the year, I think he was so consumed with working so hard on his secondary pitches that he sort of let his fastball responsibilities get away from him. I think he realizes now that he has to pitch with the fastball and then incorporate his secondary pitches. I think that’s been the biggest thing for him -- how he’s using his pitches.”

Cashner agreed. Of course, it helped being healthy the entire season after an offseason hunting accident threatened his chances of breaking camp with the Padres.

“I think I’ve had a couple of tough-luck injuries,” said Cashner, who opened the season in the bullpen. “I’ve kind of learned from those injuries, and not to throw 100 on every pitch and to move my fastball to both sides of the plate and work on my changeup and slider.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-84

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Trevor Cahill, 8-10, 4.02) at Padres (Robbie Erlin, 3-3, 4.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ian Kennedy was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Padres on July 31, and he struggled when he pitched for San Diego on Aug. 27 at Chase Field, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Kennedy (7-10) enjoyed a smoother performance Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings to beat his ex-teammates. He came out firing, striking out four of the six batters he faced to open the game. “First inning, I kind of set the tone with the command of my fastball down,” said Kennedy, who improved to 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA since joining the Padres. “I think when you throw a fastball where you want it down in the zone, it gives you a little bit of liberty of missing up in the zone because (hitters) are looking down. I just felt pretty good arm-action wise.”

--OF Will Venable returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with an abdominal strain. He went 1-for-4 and scored two runs.

--SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t play again as a precaution from being hit in the head by a pitch from Arizona RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. The Padres said Cedeno is day-to-day.

--2B Jedd Gyorko leads all major league rookies in homers with 21. He went deep off Arizona RHP Randall Delgado in the Padres’ 12-2 romp Wednesday night. “It’s been awhile since we’ve had a game like that as a team,” said Gyorko, who has a club-high 55 RBIs. “Good at-bats up and down, top to bottom.”

--C Chris Robinson hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night for his first major league hit in his sixth at-bat. Robinson became the third Padre to homer this season for his first hit, joining Jaff Decker and Tommy Medica.

--1B Tommy Medica hit a solo home run that traveled an estimated 411 feet to right on a 3-1 pitch from Arizona RHP Randall Delgado with two outs in the fourth in Wednesday’s victory. It was Medica’s third homer of the season.

--LHP Robbie Erlin, who starts against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts this season at Petco Park. This will be Erlin’s second start against the Diamondbacks. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came out with probably the best velocity that we’ve seen from him all year. The arm was quick. He was painting early, really pitching well.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Ian Kennedy, who pitched seven innings of two-run ball Wednesday in the Padres’ 12-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Ronny Cedeno (head) left the Sept. 23 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 24-25. He is day-to-day.

--OF Will Venable (abdominal strain) did not play Sept 23-24. He was back in the lineup Sept. 25.

--1B Yonder Alonso (sore right hand) was hurt Aug. 30, and he hasn’t played since. An MRI exam Sept. 3 found an inflamed tendon, and he received an injection in the hand. He might appear on defense during the final week of the season.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in May 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 20. After taking three weeks off due to soreness in his elbow, he resumed throwing around Opening Day. He threw from 150 feet in late April, but he backed off his throwing program again in early May after feeling soreness in the elbow. He was throwing from a slope as of late July. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late August but was shut down for a third time after feeling discomfort in his reconstructed left elbow.

--OF Cameron Maybin (right wrist, PCL tear in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tucson on July 31, but he was shut down Aug. 6 due to renewed discomfort. He started a new rehab assignment with Tucson on Aug. 16 but returned to San Diego to have his injured knee re-examined by club doctors. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6. He hopes to play winter ball.

--LF Carlos Quentin (right knee surgery) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 31. He struggled while trying to run Aug. 9-10. He had season-ending surgery Sept. 6, and he should be ready for spring training.

--RHP Jason Marquis (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 15. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery July 30.

--C Yasmani Grandal (sprained right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list July 7. He had season-ending surgery Aug. 6 to repair his anterior cruciate ligament. He expects to be ready for spring training, but manager Bud Black isn’t certain Grandal will be ready by Opening Day.

--LHP Clayton Richard (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 22 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 12. He underwent season-ending surgery July 15. He is expected to be ready to start a throwing program in October.

--RHP Joe Wieland (Tommy John surgery in July 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He threw 100 pitches at 75-80 percent on April 26. He threw live batting practice for the first time June 2. He suffered a triceps strain in late July and is unlikely to return this season. He is expecting to start a throwing program in late September.

--RHP Casey Kelly (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 2. He started playing catch Sept. 21. He hopes to be right for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Eric Stults

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Tyson Ross

RHP Ian Kennedy

LHP Robbie Erlin

RHP Burch Smith

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Luke Gregerson

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

LHP Colt Hynes

LHP Tommy Layne

RHP Brad Boxberger

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

Chris Robinson

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Logan Forsythe

3B Chase Headley

INF/OF Mark Kotsay

INF Ronny Cedeno

INF Tommy Medica

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jesus Guzman

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Reymond Fuentes