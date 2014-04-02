San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Chase Headley is not off to a quick start in his free agency year.

The Padres third baseman grounded into double plays that killed San Diego rallies in the sixth and eighth innings Tuesday afternoon at Petco Park in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Two games into what most expect to be his final season as a Padre, Headley is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts and the two double-play grounders. He has also stranded six baserunners, including three in scoring position.

Headley is making $10.525 million this season and is eligible for free agency at the end of the season. The Padres have three options -- sign Headley to an extension at what would be the costliest contract in team history, trade him before the July 31 deadline or watch him walk as a free agent after the season.

As for his slow start, Headley said: “That’s baseball. But if you go up there, over the course of a long season these are going to go your way. For the most part, I‘m taking good swings.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 2013: 10-14, 4.67 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2013: 3-8, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner will make his second start of the season Saturday night in Miami against young Marlins ace Joe Fernandez. Cashner will start the season’s fifth game because the Padres will skip No. 5 starter LHP Robbie Erlin. The team has two days off in the first five days of the season. Cashner allowed the Dodgers one run on four hits over six innings in the season opener Sunday night.

--OF Seth Smith homered in his second straight game Tuesday. His first two homers with the Padres came in a span of three at-bats, making him the fastest Padre ever to two home runs in a season. Smith joins Adrian Gonzalez (2010), Brian Giles (2005) and Fred McGriff (1992) are the only Padres to homer in each of the season’s first two games. Smith is the only player to do it at Petco Park.

--RHP Ian Kennedy is 7-3 with a 2.61 ERA in 13 career starts at Petco Park after Tuesday’s loss to the Dodgers. Over Kennedy’s last five starts at Petco Park as a Padre, he is 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA over 30 innings pitched. He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings Tuesday in his first appearance against the Dodgers as a Padre.

--OF Chris Denorfia saw his hitting streak end at eight games. Denorfia was 15-for-34 during the streak, dating back to last season.

--OF Tommy Medica’s hitting streak ended at six. Medica was 10-for-22 during his streak, which dated back to last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s baseball. But if you go in there over the course of a long season, those are going to go your way.” -- Padres 3B Chase Headley, who bounced into rally-killing double plays in the sixth and the eighth innings of a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday .

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyokro

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tommy Medica

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will miss at least a month of the regular season.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. On March 25 he had bone spurs removes from the same elbow he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He is getting closer to playing games and might return before his expected two-month absence ends at the end of May. Maybin is taking batting practice.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.