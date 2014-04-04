San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres are negotiating with right-handed Cuban pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne.

A minor league contract for the Despaigne, who defected from the Cuban national team last July in Europe, is apparently contingent on Despaigne acquiring a work visa and passing a physical.

Despaigne, who turns 27 on Friday, is projected to be a middle to the back of a rotation starter.

Despaigne worked out for teams in February at the Padres spring training facility in Peoria, Ariz. He had a 3.65 ERA over eight seasons in Cuba’s top league topped by a career-best 2.58 ERA in 2013.

Despaigne has a four-pitch mix with a fastball in the 92-94 mph range.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2013: 11-13, 3.93 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2013: 5-10, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross received exactly one run of support in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to Aug. 23 of last season. Since he became a full-time starter last July 23, Ross’s 1.76 run-support average over 14 starts is the lowest in the major leagues.

--LHP Bobby LaFromboise was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday. LaFromboise, 27, was immediately optioned to Triple-A El Paso. In 10 appearances with the Mariners last season, LaFromboise had a 5.91 ERA over 10 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. In two seasons with Triple-A Tacoma, LaFromboise had a 2.68 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings.

--RHP Joe Wieland was transferred from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list to make room for LaFromboise. Wieland underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow March 25. He could begin playing catch in a month and is expected to return before the All-Star break.

--3B Chase Headley is not off to the best start. Headley is 1-for-12 with four strikeouts and two grounded into double plays.

--2B Jedd Gyorko, a middle of the order bat for the padres, has struggled at the start. Gyorko is 0-for-10 with six strikeouts.

--1B Yonder Alonso, like many of his Padres teammates, has not looked good at the plate in the early going. Alonso is 2-for-12 with 1 RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like I told those guys, I thought the message was to get the play right. I don’t have a timer with me. I thought I went out there in time to issue the challenge.” -- Padres manager Bud Black, after umpires ruled he took too much time to challenge a call in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will miss at least a month of the regular season.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. On March 25 he had bone spurs removes from the same elbow he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He is getting closer to playing games and might return before his expected two-month absence ends at the end of May. Maybin is taking batting practice.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyokro

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tommy Medica

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady