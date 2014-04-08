San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

The San Diego Padres’ lineup isn’t going to light up the scoreboard.

That was known coming into the weekend series against the Miami Marlins, and it certainly wasn’t negated when San Diego scored two runs Friday, was shut out Saturday and had a big bagel in the runs column through six innings Sunday.

The Padres were in the midst of an 18-inning scoreless drought at that point, but sometimes the largest shifts in momentum can come from the smallest guys on the team.

That was what happened when 5-foot-6 Alexi Amarista, pinch-hitting on his birthday with two outs in the seventh inning, hit a three-run homer to right to give San Diego a 3-1 lead. The Padres went on to win 4-2.

Time will tell if San Diego’s offense produces any better moving forward, but the big stroke on a special day for a clubhouse favorite may be exactly the spark the Padres need to get back on track.

“One swing can make the difference,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “You see it across the landscape of baseball every day -- one swing can change the course or the outcome. It did for us today.”

The other positive note for the Padres: After they picked up the lead, they didn’t squander it. Relievers Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street made quick work of the Marlins in the eighth and ninth innings to shut the door.

They followed the lead of starter Ian Kennedy, whose six strong innings followed a strong start by Andrew Cashner on Saturday.

San Diego went from The Clevelander (the night club in left field at Marlins Park) to Cleveland for a three-game interleague series with the Indians. The series opener Monday, however, was rained out, postponed for a doubleheader on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 13.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin was supposed to make his first start of 2014 on Monday against the Indians after getting skipped in the rotation Saturday with RHP Andrew Cashner available. Erlin’s start, however, was rained out and he instead will pitch the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Erlin pitched once in relief last week, retiring both Dodgers he faced on April 2. RHP Tyson Ross gets pushed back to make his second appearance of the season on Tuesday.

--RHP Ian Kennedy went six solid innings, giving up just one run and three hits while striking out five against the Marlins on Sunday to earn his first win of 2014. Kennedy struggled on the road a year ago, posting a 5.64 ERA away from Petco Park, so it was a good sign to see him pitch well on the road against a Marlins lineup that was hot coming in.

--OF Alexi Amarista sparked the Padres out of an 18-inning scoreless drought with a game-changing, pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning of San Diego’s 4-2 win over Miami on Sunday. The 5-foot-6, 150-pound contact hitter was celebrating his 25th birthday on the day he led his team to victory with the 11th home run of his career.

--RHP Huston Street recorded his second save of the season economically Sunday, needing just nine pitches to retire the Marlins in order. It was his first action since he recorded the save on Opening Night, March 31 against the Dodgers. Street may not get the most save opportunities among NL closers, but he is reliable in converting them. RHP Joaquin Benoit had a 1-2-3 inning before him in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we’re fine for a doubleheader. Where you run into a little trouble is in the middle of the year and you play consecutive games and some things have arisen to put a little more stress on you in a doubleheader, but for us right now we’re OK.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black after Monday’s game against the Indians was rained out. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will miss at least a month of the regular season.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He is getting closer to playing games and might return before his expected two-month absence ends at the end of May. Maybin is taking batting practice.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyokro

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tommy Medica

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

