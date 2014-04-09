San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The San Diego Padres only made three errors in their first six games, but they made two errors, and also had a passed ball in their seventh game, an 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night. All three of those miscues proved to be costly.

The Padres lost the game by two runs, and they gave up five unearned runs. That was the difference in the game because San Diego out-hit Cleveland 15-8. A throwing error by second baseman Jedd Gyorko led to Cleveland scoring three runs in the third inning, without benefit of a hit.

In the fourth inning, Padres pitcher Tyson Ross dropped a throw at first base that should have been a groundout. It wasn‘t, and it led to a three-run home run three batters later that put the Padres in a 6-2 hole.

“Those two errors cost us multiple runs,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “It wasn’t a clean game from both sides. They ended up outscoring us.”

In 2013 the Padres made just 83 errors, the fourth lowest total in the National League. It’s reasonable to assume that Tuesday was just one of those nights. Errors can be particularly costly to the Padres, because they don’t have the offense to overcome a bad defense. At the start of play Tuesday, the Padres were last in the National League in runs scored, second to last in batting average, second last in on-base percentage and last in slugging percentage.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: San Diego (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 0-0, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera was 3-for-5 in the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, and all three of Cabrera’s hits were doubles. That ties the Padres franchise record for most doubles in a game. It’s been done 38 times, most recently on April 27 of last year, vs. San Francisco, by Yonder Alonso.

--RHP Tyson Ross’s error in the fourth inning Tuesday couldn’t have come at a worse time for he and his team. Ross dropped a throw to first base that should have been a groundout. Instead, it led to a three-run homer three batters later. “It was a matter of taking my eye off the ball a little bit too soon and worrying about the bag before catching it,” Ross said.

--2B Jedd Gyorko was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, one RBI shy of his career high. But it was a throwing error by Gyorko to second base that allowed Cleveland to score three runs in the third inning without benefit of a hit. “It was a terrible throw,” Gyorko said. “If you have to do it again, maybe just get the easy out at first. I made a bad play.”

--OF Xavier Nady belted a mammoth 422-foot solo home run in the ninth inning off Cleveland reliever Vinnie Pestano. It was Nady’s first home run since Sept. 30, 2012, at San Diego, as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those two errors cost us multiple runs. It wasn’t a clean game from both sides. They ended up outscoring us.” -- San Diego manager Bud Black, after giving up five unearned runs in an 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He is getting closer to playing games and might return before his expected two-month absence ends at the end of May. Maybin is taking batting practice.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyokro

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tommy Medica

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady