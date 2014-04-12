San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

Right-hander Andrew Cashner’s one-hit shutout of the Tigers on Friday night was the 27-year-old right-hander’s second one-hit shutout in a span of five starts dating back to Sept. 16 in Pittsburgh.

It is the first time a major league pitcher has thrown two one-hit shutouts in a span of five starts since Toronto’s Dave Stieb did it over the 1998-99 seasons.

Over his last nine starts dating back to last Aug. 19, Cashner has a 0.96 ERA and an opponent batting average of .159.

Over those nine starts, Cashner has allowed seven earned runs in 65 2/3 innings while opposing hitters have gone 36-for-227. Both numbers are the best in the majors over the time frame.

Cashner is working on a string of 10 straight quality starts. During the run he has a 1.24 ERA with 67 strikeouts against 14 walks in 72 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Detroit (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-1, 2.57 ERA) at San Diego (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-1, 3.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley, who was 4-for-32 entering Friday night’s game, went 2-for-4 with a RBI double and a two-run homer. It was his first homer of the season. “Even though he hasn’t got the hits, we’ve been seeing better swings from Chase,” manager Bud Black said.

--C Rene Rivera has become RHP Andrew Cashner’s steady catcher. In nine career games with Rivera behind the plate, Cashner has a 1.23 ERA with 64 strikeouts against 11 walks.

--CF Cameron Maybin started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Friday night and was 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in the Chihuahuas’ 2-1 win over Reno. Black said Maybin, who suffered a ruptured biceps tendon while diving for a ball in the outfield of the Padres’ third exhibition on March 2, will need at least 20 at-bats and likely more before he can join the Padres.

--2B Jedd Gyorko almost saved RHP Andrew Cashner’s no-hit bid with a diving catch of Rajai Davis’s looping liner to center in the sixth inning Friday night. “My arms were just too short,” said Gyorko, who was off to a 4-for-32 start before tripling home Everth Cabrera with the Padres’ first run in the first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a well-pitched game, as good as you will see. He had tremendous movement with command. He had movement along with change of speed on his fastball. They didn’t hit a lot of balls hard. You could see Cash’s performance on the look of the batters. He got called third strikes on the corner on pitches that snapped back on the outside corner. Teams are going to have to start looking at Andrew Cashner.” --

manager Bud Black, after Cashner threw a career-high 11 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout of the Tigers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. As of April 11, he was hitting in the cage and working out in the weight room and perhaps a week away from resuming more baseball activities.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Tommy Medica

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Seth Smith

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady