San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- One of the things the Padres wanted to do last winter was add a little more power to the bench.

So far, so good.

Xavier Nady’s pinch-hit homer Sunday in San Diego’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers was the Padres’ third pinch home run in the season’s first 12 games. San Diego hit eight pinch-hit homers in all of 2013.

Before Nady, Seth Smith hit a pinch homer on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Alexi Amarista hit a decisive, three-run, pinch homer April 6 in Miami. The three pinch-hit homers came in three of the Padres’ five wins.

The Padres not only lead the major leagues in pinch-hit homers, but the three through the first 12 games are tied for the second most in major league history. The 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks had four at this stage, while the 1961 Cincinnati Reds, 2004 Chicago Cubs and 1955 New York Giants also had three.

For Nady, producing off the bench is nothing new. Each of his past three major league hits, dating back to 2012, were home runs, and all came in games when he wasn’t in the starting lineup. Nady and Smith each have seven career pinch homers, tied for the fifth most among active players.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 2-0, 3.86 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 0-2, 5.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Quentin, on the disabled list since the start of the season with a bone bruise in his left knee, is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday. Manager Bud Black said Quentin’s return to the lineup remains weeks away.

--RHP Josh Johnson will have his right forearm strain re-evaluated this week. He landed on the disabled list during spring training, so he has yet to make his Padres debut.

--RHP Tyson Ross earned a win as a starter at Petco Park for the first time Sunday. In eight career starts at Petco Park, Ross is 1-3 despite a 2.61 ERA. He has 56 strikeouts against 18 walks in 51 2/3 innings at Petco Park as a starter. Overall, he has a 2.20 ERA at Petco Park in 17 career appearances. Ross (1-2) limited the Tigers to one run in seven innings Sunday.

--OF/1B Xavier Nady has homered for each of his past three major league hits dating back to the end of the 2012 season. Two of the blasts came as a pinch hitter, and all three came in games he didn’t start. With seven career pinch homers, Nady is tied for the fifth most among active players. One of the players he is tied with is teammate Seth Smith.

--2B Jedd Gyorko hit his first homer of the season Sunday. Last season, Gyorko didn’t hit the first of his club-rookie-record 23 homers until May 1 in the team’s 27th game. He drove in a run in each of the Padres’ past three games, the second-longest RBI streak of his career.

--RF Will Venable hit a two-run double in the fourth inning Sunday, ended his string of 15 consecutive hitless at-bats that included five strikeouts. The RBIs were his first since last Sept. 16, a RBI-less string of 21 straight games that was the second longest of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lose command at times. We made some adjustments since my last start. I stayed on the rubber longer which allowed me to get a better push with my back leg and better results.” -- RHP Tyson Ross, after holding the Detroit Tigers to one run on six hits over seven innings in the Padres’ 5-1 victory Sunday.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He was scheduled to take live batting practice April 14, though his return was still weeks away.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March. He could start a rehab assignment in April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady