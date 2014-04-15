San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Jedd Gyorko will remain in San Diego for a long time to come.

The second baseman signed a five-year contract extension with the San Diego Padres on Monday, a deal that could erase the first two seasons of his free agent eligibility.

The contract guarantees Gyorko $35 million through the 2019 season with a possibility of $47 million if the Padres exercise a club option for

2020 at $13 million. The deal is the third richest in major league history for a player with one season of experience.

Gyorko hit .249 last season with 63 RBIs and a franchise-rookie-record 23 homers.

Gyorko, 25, will still make $510,000 in 2014. He will make $2 million in 2015, $4 million in 2016, $6 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018 and $13 million in 2019. The club holds a $13 million option for ‘20 that includes a $1 million buyout. The deal buys out his first year of free agency (2019) and possibly a second (2020).

Although extensions to younger players haven’t paid dividends yet for the Padres -- left-handed pitcher Cory Luebke and center fielder Cameron Maybin were injured shortly after signing their deals in the spring of 2012 -- general manager Josh Byrnes believes Gyorko will be different.

“You have to assume a little risk when you look into the crystal ball,” Byrnes said Monday when the Padres formally announced one of the bigger transactions in club history.

“Jedd Gyorko is a risk worth taking. He’s always hit. Wherever he has played, Jedd has hit. I like the player. I like the attitude. I like it that he flat out loves the game. He’s a baseball player.”

Never before have the Padres extended a player with so little major league experience.

“I wanted to be a Padre,” Gyorko said Monday before going 0-for-3 in the Padres’ 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. “I love the city. I wanted to be in San Diego. I want to do anything I can to help the Padres win championships.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 1-0, 3.75 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Quentin took live batting practice prior to Monday night’s game. Although he had been hitting in the cage, Quentin hadn’t hit on the field since suffering a bone bruise to his left knee in spring training. He also played catch Monday, but he has yet to run. There is no timetable yet for Quentin’s return, and Padres manager Bud Black said the veteran would require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major league roster.

--RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery on April 1, 2013, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday at the Padres’ Arizona training base. He could be less than two weeks from starting a rehab assignment.

--SS Everth Cabrera doubled in the fifth Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games (12-for-30, .400). His six doubles in the season’s first 13 games are tied for the most in franchise history over such a span.

--RHP Huston Street picked up his fourth save Monday night with a perfect ninth inning against the Rockies. He has converted 29 of 30 save opportunities dating back to last May 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We talked about that ending in our pregame meeting.” -- Manager Bud Black, joking about the Padres’ two-run, eighth-inning rally Monday in which San Diego did not have a hit. The Padres pulled out a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14. Quentin will need a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. He could start a rehab assignment in late April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady