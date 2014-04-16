San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- There is growing concern among the San Diego Padres that right-handed pitcher John Johnson might not see action in 2014.

Johnson landed on the disabled list in late March with what was described as a right forearm strain. However, the injury is showing little signs of improvement, even though Johnson had a cortisone shot on April 2.

Johnson plans to see orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews next week. Andrews performed cleanup surgery on Johnson’s elbow last October and performed Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in 2008.

A 30-year-old veteran, Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million free agent contract with the Padres on Nov. 20. He was sharp in his early string outings, but he developed soreness and swelling in the elbow two weeks before the start of the season.

“The soreness has never really gone away,” Johnson said.

Padres general manager Josh Byrnes said, “We’ll know more next week.”

If Johnson fails to make seven starts this season, the Padres have an option on him for 2015 at $4 million.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-2, 9.69 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-1, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Everth Cabrera was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup due to a sore right knee. Cabrera was injured after making a leaping catch while going to his right Monday night. Cabrera twisted the knee trying to throw back across his body in an unsuccessful attempt for a double play. “It got sorer overnight and I was a little worried about the knee,” the Padres lead-off hitter said.

--3B Chase Headley, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, is struggling at the plate and in the field. After the Padres opened the game with four consecutive hits, he struck out, failing to advance runners from first and second. He finished 0-for-4, and he is hitless in his past 12 at-bats to drop his average to .160. He also made an error in a fourth straight game. Headley has 11 strikeouts in 50 at-bats.

--OF Will Venable moved into the leadoff spot Tuesday in the absence of SS Everth Cabrera, and he went 2-for-3 with a game-opening double. Venable has five hits in his past nine at-bats, with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs in that span.

--LHP Robbie Erlin matched his career high with seven strikeouts Tuesday night. Since last Aug. 28, Erlin is 3-1 as a starter with a 2.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts against eight walks in 42 2/3 innings. However, he took the loss against the Rockies after allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Josh Johnson is not seeing improvement in the right forearm strain that has sidelined him since March 21. He will see orthopedic surgeon James Andrews next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The second time through the lineup I felt myself trying to do too much and over-throwing. I lost command of my fastball.” -- LHP Robbie Erlin, who allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday during the Padres’ 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Everth Cabrera (sore right knee) did not play April 15. He is day-to-day.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14. Quentin will need a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he will see Dr. James Andrews during the week of April 21-27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was throwing bullpen sessions every five days in March, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. He could start a rehab assignment in late April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady