San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Third baseman Chase Headley was out of the San Diego Padres’ lineup Wednesday night with what was described as a mild strain of his right biceps muscle.

Even though Headley is off to a terrible start in his pre-free agency season, any hint of an injury to Headley raises concerns for the Padres.

San Diego’s weakest position in terms of depth is third base -- unless the club wants to move Jedd Gyorko back to third and try to find a replacement at second base.

“Third base is not an easy position to fill,” manager Bud Black said Wednesday. “All across baseball, there’s a lack of depth at third.”

For the second time this season, infielder/outfielder Alexi Amarista started at third for the Padres on Wednesday night. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice in San Diego’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, but he made a throwing error in his first start at the position. Amarista lacks the arm to be a regular at the position.

At the moment, Amarista is the only utility infielder on the Padres’ 25-man roster. The Padres best Triple-A option, Ryan Jackson, is on the disabled list with a wrist injury that could require surgery.

That explains why first baseman Yonder Alonso, who played third in high school, was taking ground balls at third Wednesday afternoon. Black said catcher Yasmani Grandal might soon be fielding grounders at third, too. For the moment, Gyorko isn’t moving from second, although the Padres’ most advanced middle-infield prospect at the moment might be second baseman Cory Spangenberg.

As for Headley, who is eligible for free agency at the end of this season, he is hitting .160 (8-for-50) and has committed four errors. He has two doubles, a homer and four RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Andrew Cashner, 27, has a 0.99 ERA and a .175 opponents’ batting average (45-for-257) over his past 10 starts dating back to last Aug. 19. Cashner has allowed two earned runs or less in each of those starts. On Wednesday, he limited the Rockies to two runs (one earned) in 7 1/3 innings.

--RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery on April 1, 2013, successfully completed a simulated game at the Padres’ spring base in Peoria, Ariz. He will likely have one more simulated game before starting a rehab assignment.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) took live batting practice for a third straight day Wednesday and played catch in the outfield. However, he has yet to run, ruling out the possibility of starting a rehab assignment this weekend.

--LF Tommy Medica’s homer in the second inning was his fourth in 28 career games, the fifth-highest total over the first 28 games of a career in franchise history. 1B Dave Staton holds the record with seven, followed by five apiece for C Benito Santiago, 3B Chase Headley and C Yasmani Grandal.

--SS Everth Cabrera was back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday due to a sore right knee. Cabrera went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cashner worked his way through that game. Overall, it was a well-pitched game. He had good movement and location. His intent is to throw strikes, get outs and not give up runs. He was pitching as the aggressor.” -- Manager Bud Black, on RHP Andrew Cashner, who pitched the Padres to a 4-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (mild right biceps strain) did not play April 16. He is day-to-day.

--SS Everth Cabrera (sore right knee) did not play April 15. He was back in the lineup April 16.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin will need a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he will see Dr. James Andrews during the week of April 21-27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady