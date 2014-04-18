San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Ian Kennedy didn’t want to start talking about the Padres offense, but his dodging of the subject spoke volumes.

No matter how well a team pitches, it’s not going to be successful hitting .232 and averaging 2.8 runs a game.

“We’re just not scoring or hitting at a rate we’re capable of,” said manager Bud Black after the Padres got six hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon at Petco Park.

“It’s tough sledding right now. Overall, we’ve pitched great. And we’re going to hit better than we’re hitting. It’s there. But it’s not there right now. We have to get back to the total game. The averages need to elevate.”

They can’t go much lower. But things might not get better soon.

Left fielder and cleanup hitter Carlos Quentin remains on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his left knee. There isn’t a date set for Quentin to start running.

Center fielder Cameron Maybin is off to a .083 start on his rehab assignment.

And third baseman Chase Headley is day-to-day at best with a right biceps strain and could be headed to the disabled list. Not that Headley has been producing much. He is off to a .176 start, which is still higher than second baseman Jedd Gyorko’s .161 start.

The Padres are hitting .194 (25-for-129) with runners in scoring position. Thursday afternoon, the Padres’ fourth (Xavier Nady) and sixth (Tommy Medica) hitters in the order were two players battling for the 25th and last spot on the roster three weeks ago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 0-2, 4.00 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 1-32, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley singled as a pinch-hitter against Rockies LHP Boone Logan in the eighth inning Thursday. Hitting from the right side is all the switch-hitting Headley could do. He missed the last two starts with a right biceps strain and although Padres manager Bud Black listed him as day-to-day, the Padres are talking as if Headley might need to go on the 15-day disabled list. He could not have hit from the left side Thursday.

--LF Xavier Nady hit his third homer of the season Thursday. He has three homers and a double in 20 at-bats this season for a .200 batting average and a .700 slugging percentage. Nady has not had a single since 2012, with his last five hits being four homers and a double.

--1B Yonder Alonso made his third major league appearance at third base in the ninth inning Thursday. Alonso, who played third in high school and briefly at the University of Miami, started a game at third for the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 29, 2011, and was at third for one hitter on April 10, 2012, against the Dodgers.

--SS Everth Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with a third-inning double. The double was his seventh of the season. Cabrera is 14-for-38 (.368) during the streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw well the first six innings. I was getting ahead and making good pitches. It’s nice to execute like that. The seventh was frustrating. But if I throw like that every game, I’ll be happy.” -- RHP Ian Kennedy, who retired the first 12 Rockies he faced Thursday and then eventually allowed three runs in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss to Colorado.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (mild right biceps strain) did not play April 16 but singled as a pinch-hitter April 17. He is day-to-day.

--SS Everth Cabrera (sore right knee) did not play April 15. He was back in the lineup April 16.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin will need a rehab assignment before returning to the majors.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he will see Dr. James Andrews during the week of April 21-27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady

==