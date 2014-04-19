San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Tyson Ross picked up only his second career win at Petco Park Friday night despite the fact that he owns a 1.96 earned run average in 18 career games (nine starts) in the Padres’ downtown home.

His Petco Park ERA is the fourth lowest in the 10-plus season history for pitchers with 50 or more innings and the lowest by a pitcher who has made a start at Petco Park.

In 73 1/3 innings at Petco Park, Ross has 69 strikeouts against 23 walks.

Since becoming a full-time member of the Padres starting rotation last July 23, Ross is 5-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 105 1/3 innings covering 17 starts.

In his two outings during this homestand, including Friday’s 2-1 win, Ross has allowed the Tigers and Giants one run on 10 hits and two walks against 16 strikeouts over 15 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants RHP Tim Hudson (2-0, 2.35 ERA) at Padres LHP Eric Stults (0-2, 5.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Rene Rivera has supplanted Nick Hundley as the Padres’ No. 2 catcher. In Rivera’s seven starts this season, the Padres are 6-1. Rivera’s catcher’s earned run average of 1.07 (seven earned runs in 59 innings) is the lowest in the major leagues among catchers with 50 or more innings behind the plate this season. The Padres are said to be interested in trading Hundley, who is making $4 million this season. Yasmani Grandal is the Padres’ No. 1 catcher, although he is still rehabbing from last August’s ACL surgery and has yet to catch back-to-back games.

--3B Chase Headley missed a third straight start Friday with the combination of a right biceps strain and sore left knee. But the switch-hitter took batting practice from both sides of the plate and played catch. Padres manager Bud Black said Headley could be back in the starting lineup as soon as Saturday. Headley has a new carbon-fiber knee brace on his left knee to take stress off the knee.

--RF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-4 against the Giants Friday night and owns a career .350 (63-for-180) batting average against San Francisco -- the best batting average by any active major league hitter against the Giants with a minimum of 150 at-bats. Denorfia has hit in eight straight starts.

--LF Carlos Quentin could continue the rehab process from the bone bruise in his left knee in Arizona Monday. He could go to the Padres’ year-round training facility when the Padres open a 10-game road trip. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. Quentin could start running on the field next week. “He is getting closer to full baseball activities,” said manager Bud Black. The next step would then be a rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tyson (Ross) was nasty. When I saw he had a heavy sinker in the bullpen before the game, I thought we were going to be fine. Once I start seeing that sinker with the slider, nasty.” -- Padres C Rene Rivera, after RHP Tyson Ross shut out San Francisco on four hits over eight innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (mild right biceps strain, sore left knee) missed his third straight start April 18. He took batting practice from both sides of the plate and played catch April 18. Padres manager Bud Black said Headley could be back in the starting lineup as soon as April 19. Headley has a new carbon-fiber knee brace on his left knee to take stress off the knee.

--LF Carlos Quentin (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He took live batting practice April 14-16. Quentin could continue the rehab process in Arizona April 21. Quentin is taking live batting practice daily, although he has yet to run on anything but a reduced-impact treadmill. Quentin could start running on the field the week of April 21. “He is getting closer to full baseball activities,” said manager Bud Black. The next step would then be a rehab assignment.

--RHP Josh Johnson (sore flexor pronator muscles in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was not seeing improvement in mid-April, so he will see Dr. James Andrews during the week of April 21-27.

--RHP Joe Wieland (arthroscopic right elbow surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. On March 25, he had bone spurs removed from the same elbow on which he had Tommy John surgery in 2012. He will not resume throwing before May.

--RHP Casey Kelly (Tommy John surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw a simulated game April 15 in Arizona. After another simulated game, he could start a rehab assignment in late April.

--CF Cameron Maybin (ruptured left biceps tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was hurt March 2 playing catch. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on April 11.

--LHP Cory Luebke (Tommy John surgery in February 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Andrew Cashner

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Tyson Ross

LHP Eric Stults

LHP Robbie Erlin

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joaquin Benoit

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Tim Stauffer

RHP Nick Vincent

RHP Dale Thayer

RHP Donn Roach

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

Nick Hundley

Rene Rivera

INFIELDERS:

1B Yonder Alonso

2B Jedd Gyorko

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Chase Headley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Seth Smith

CF Will Venable

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Tommy Medica

OF Alexi Amarista

OF Xavier Nady